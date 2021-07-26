Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

TMC Recruitment 2021 for 61 Nurse, SRF and other posts@tmc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for 61 Posts of Nurse, SRF, Medical Officer  on its official website. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

Created On: Jul 26, 2021 14:38 IST
TMC Recruitment 2021

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for 61 Posts of Nurse, SRF, Medical Officer and other Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 August 2021. 

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates will have to requisite educational qualification including Ph.D/B.Sc./Post Graduate/B.Sc/H Sc/10th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
No. CCE/Advt/540/2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 August 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
For Survey
Senior Research Fello-08
ANM/Nurse-16
MSW-04
Driver-08

For Clinic 
Medical Officer-04
ANM/Nurse-04
Field Investigator-04
Lab Technician-04
Helper-02
Ayha-04

For Office
Office Attendant/Computer Operator-01
Project Coordinator-01
Helper-01

 

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification

For Survey
Senior Research Fello-PhD. in discipline related to Epidemiology/Public health. or M.Phill/MPH with 2 years' experience or    experience or coordinating or field  activities for 5 years. 
ANM/Nurse-B.Sc. (Nursing)/Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC))
MSW-Post Graduate degree in Sociology or Master of Social Science/Social Work. 
Driver-10+2
For Clinic 
Medical Officer-BHMS, BAMS. BDS/PG Diploma in Clinical Research/MHA is desirable. 
ANM/Nurse-B.Sc (Nursing)/Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (Registered with INC/MNC)
Field Investigator-Any Graduate
Lab Technician-B.Sc with DMLT or DMLT with 5 years' experience. 
Helper-HSC  passed. 
Ayha-10th Passed. 
For Office
Office Attendant/Computer Operator-BBA/BCS with MSCIT Course. 
Project Coordinator-Post Graduate with coordination of 5 years' experience in field. 
Helper-HSC passed. 

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can send the send their scanned copied of updates CV and other relevant documents to the email id: tmccce.guwahati@gmail.com mentioning the post applied for in the subject line on or before 02 August 2021. Check notification link for details in this regards. 

Comments