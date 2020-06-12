TBSE TBRT Recruitment 2020: Notification for Graduate Teacher, PGT and Other Teacher Posts to Release Soon, Check Tripura Teacher Updates Here

TBSE TBRT Recruitment 2020: Good news for government jobs seekers. Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and Teachers Recruitment Board (TRBT), Government of Tripura is soon going to release the recruitment notification for the post of Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teachers and Assistant Professors.

The recruitment shall be done to fill 337 vacancies of teachers in schools and colleges of the state. Out of the total, 175 vacancies will be for Graduate Teachers (GT), 65 for Post-Graduate Teachers (PGT) for secondary level, 42 vacancies for Undergraduate Teachers, 15 for Graduate Teachers for elementary level and 40 vacancies for Assistant Professors in Colleges

As per Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath - The Tripura Recruitment Board have asked to start the process for the recruitment of teachers at Elementary, High and Higher Secondary Levels. Other than this, The decision has been also made for the recruitment of 40 Professors in colleges or at higher education sector for different subjects. There are 4 posts each for Assistant Professor for Bengali, Sanskrit, Political Science, & Human Physiology Subject, 10 for English Language, 5 each for Education Faculty as well in History, and 2 each for Geology and Botany. The recruitment of assistant professors shall be done through Tripura Public Service Commission (TSPC).

The final selection of the teachers will be done on the basis of a competitive examination. The exam will be conducted by the Tripura Public Service Commission.

The candidates who are interested to apply for Tripura Teacher Recruitment are advised to keep a track on this page or on official website for latest updates.