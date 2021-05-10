Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 50,000 MBBS Pass outs to treat COVID-19 Patients

Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021: Good News for all the medical government job seekers. The government of Telangana is going to recruit 50000 MBBS pass outs to treat corona positive patients. The decision has been taken in the review meeting held on Sunday. i.e. 9 May regarding Covid-19 scenario.

The Chief Minister said that the students would have an advantage in future government jobs and also asked youngsters to come forward and serve the people during this tough time. This student will be hired for 2-3 months in the medical and health department as frontline warriors amid the Covid 19 rise in the state.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana will hire the candidates for the posts of various posts of Medical Professionals, i.e., Doctors, Nurses and Lab Technicians as per instructions given by the government. The government has also stated that the temporary employees would be paid respectable salaries. All interested and eligible candidates can register themselves at the official website of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

How and Where to register yourself for Telangana Medical Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare.i.e.https://odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Register.aspx.

Enter your Name, Father/Husband Name, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Id, DOB and other details and click on the register button.

Then, your application would be successfully submitted.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the submitted online application form for future reference.

