KMC MO Recruitment 2021 for 121 Posts, Interview on 17 & 25 May, Salary upto 60,000/

KMC MO Recruitment 2021: Kolkata City NUHM Society has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Part-time) for its Urban Primary Health Centres in the Kolkata City area. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 17 and 25 May 2021.

Advt. No.: Advertisement No. - 01 Kolkata City NUHM Society / 2021-22, 04 Kolkata City NUHM Society /2021-22

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 and 25 May 2021

KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 50 Posts

Medical Officer (Part-time) - 71 Posts

KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBBS from MCI recognized Institute with 1-year compulsory Internship.

KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Upto 62 years

Download KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Download KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification 1

Official Website

KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs 60, 000/- (sixty thousand) per month

How to apply for KMC MO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 & 24 May in Room No. 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 along with the documents. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of KMC-www.kmcgov.in to download the Application format and General information.

