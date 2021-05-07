KMC MO Recruitment 2021 for 121 Posts, Interview on 17 & 25 May, Salary upto 60,000/-
KMC MO Recruitment 2021 for 121 Posts of Medical Officer. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply and other details here.
KMC MO Recruitment 2021: Kolkata City NUHM Society has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Part-time) for its Urban Primary Health Centres in the Kolkata City area. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on 17 and 25 May 2021.
Advt. No.: Advertisement No. - 01 Kolkata City NUHM Society / 2021-22, 04 Kolkata City NUHM Society /2021-22
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 17 and 25 May 2021
KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 50 Posts
- Medical Officer (Part-time) - 71 Posts
KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS from MCI recognized Institute with 1-year compulsory Internship.
KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Upto 62 years
Download KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification 1
KMC MO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs 60, 000/- (sixty thousand) per month
How to apply for KMC MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 & 24 May in Room No. 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5, S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 along with the documents. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of KMC-www.kmcgov.in to download the Application format and General information.
