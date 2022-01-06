Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus and download it in PDF format. The link to download the PDF is given at the end of this article. Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English Elective annual exam will be based on the Term 2 Syllabus and students should synchronise their studies according to the term 2 CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2022.

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2022:

TERM II

Reading Comprehension:12 marks - (6 + 3 + 3)

Reading Comprehension:

- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)

- Unseen Poem

- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage

Creative Writing Skills: 08 marks (4 + 4)

- Essay (on an Argumentative/Discursive/ Reflective/Descriptive topic)

- Speech ( on a contemporary/topical issue)

Literature: 10 marks (2+2+3+3)

Literary-Prose/Poetry-MCQs to test for comprehension, literary

appreciation and inference.

Book-Woven Words- Short Stories

- The Adventure of the Three Garridebs - Arthur Conan Doyle

- Pappachi’s Moth - Arundhati Roy

- The Third and Final Continent- Jhumpa Lahiri

Book-Woven Words- Poetry

- The World is too Much With Us - William Wordsworth

- Mother Tongue

- Padma Sachdev

- Hawk Roosting- Ted Hughes

- Ode to a Nightingale- John Keats

Book-Woven Words-Essays

- Tribal Verse - G.N.Devy

- What is a Good Book?- John Ruskin

- The Story- E.M.Forster

- Bridges- Kumudini Lakhia

Fiction: 05 marks

The Old Man and the Sea (E. Hemingway)

Chapter 6,7,8,9,10

Drama: 05 marks

Arms and the Man

(G.B Shaw)- Act- II & III

Total: 40 Marks

SEMINAR: 10 Marks

- Presentation – book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question - answer session.

- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

- Critical review of a film or a play.

- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks

