Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus
Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English (Elective) Syllabus 2022:
TERM II
Reading Comprehension:12 marks - (6 + 3 + 3)
Reading Comprehension:
- Unseen passage (literary or discursive)
- Unseen Poem
- Case Based Unseen (Factual) Passage
Creative Writing Skills: 08 marks (4 + 4)
- Essay (on an Argumentative/Discursive/ Reflective/Descriptive topic)
- Speech ( on a contemporary/topical issue)
Literature: 10 marks (2+2+3+3)
Literary-Prose/Poetry-MCQs to test for comprehension, literary
appreciation and inference.
Book-Woven Words- Short Stories
- The Adventure of the Three Garridebs - Arthur Conan Doyle
- Pappachi’s Moth - Arundhati Roy
- The Third and Final Continent- Jhumpa Lahiri
Book-Woven Words- Poetry
- The World is too Much With Us - William Wordsworth
- Mother Tongue
- Padma Sachdev
- Hawk Roosting- Ted Hughes
- Ode to a Nightingale- John Keats
Book-Woven Words-Essays
- Tribal Verse - G.N.Devy
- What is a Good Book?- John Ruskin
- The Story- E.M.Forster
- Bridges- Kumudini Lakhia
Fiction: 05 marks
The Old Man and the Sea (E. Hemingway)
Chapter 6,7,8,9,10
Drama: 05 marks
Arms and the Man
(G.B Shaw)- Act- II & III
Total: 40 Marks
SEMINAR: 10 Marks
- Presentation – book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, table, parable) to be followed by a question - answer session.
- Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.
- Critical review of a film or a play.
- Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion
Grand Total: 40 + 10 = 50 Marks
Download Term 2 CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2022 (PDF)