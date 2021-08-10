Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Biology subject (CBSE Academic Session 2021-22) is available here for download in PDF format. Check now.

Term 2 CBSE Syllabus for Class 12 Biology subject (CBSE Academic Session 2021-22) is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download the PDF is given at the end of the article. Link to access the Term 1 syllabus of this subject is also available here. Students are advised to go through the CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 and plan their studies accordingly.

Term 2 - CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22:

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-8: Human Health and Diseases

Pathogens; parasites causing human diseases (malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, ascariasis, typhoid, pneumonia, common cold, amoebiasis, ringworm) and their control; Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines; cancer, HIV and AIDS; Adolescence - drug and alcohol abuse.

Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare

Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use.

Unit-IX Biotechnology and its Applications

Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

Genetic Engineering (Recombinant DNA Technology)

Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture: Human insulin and vaccine production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; transgenic animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations

Organisms and environment: Habitat and niche, population and ecological adaptations; population interactions - mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution.

Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity - Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation; hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book, Sacred Groves, biosphere reserves, national parks, wildlife, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.

