THDC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Engineer Trainee Posts @thdc.co.in

THDC JE Recruitment 2021: THDC India Limited has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Posts on its website -thdc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for THDC Recruitment 2021 from 08 February to 28 February 2021 on psurectt.in.

The recruitment is being done for Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand for Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering & Information Technology (IT) Disciplines.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 08 February 2021

Last Date of Application - 28 February 2021

THDC Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (JE)



State- UP - 30 Posts



Civil Engineering - 15

Electrical Engineering - 10

Mechanical Engineering - 5

State- Uttarakhand - 35 Posts



Civil Engineering - 15

Electrical Engineering - 5

Mechanical Engineering - 5

Information Technology (IT) - 5

Electronics Engineering - 5

THDC JE Salary:

Minimum basic pay of Rs. 29,200/- in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200-3%- 1,19,000(IDA) as Jr. Engineer Trainee.

Eligibility Criteria for THDC JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Jr. Engineer Trainee - 3 Yrs Full Time Regular Diploma/ 02 years for Lateral Entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and/ or State Departments/Directorates of Technical Education and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum 65% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwD/ Ex-SM candidates.

Selection Process for THDC JE Posts

The selection process of candidates will be based on their performance in Written Test as follow.

Part-I -Consists of General Aptitude and General Awareness with 40 questions

Part-II -Consists of Technical/ Professional knowledge test with 80 questions from respective discipline

How to Apply for THDC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible can should apply through online registration system of THDCIL. To apply, logon to www.thdc.gov.in, Go to Career Sectionà”, then click on “Online Application for the post of Jr. Engineer Trainee”. With your valid E-mail ID.

THDC JE Recruitment Notification

THDC JE Online Application Link