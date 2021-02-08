THDC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Engineer Trainee Posts @thdc.co.in
THDC India Limited has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for THDC Recruitment 2021 from 08 February to 28 February 2021. Check EducationaL Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Posts.
THDC JE Recruitment 2021: THDC India Limited has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Posts on its website -thdc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for THDC Recruitment 2021 from 08 February to 28 February 2021 on psurectt.in.
The recruitment is being done for Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand for Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering & Information Technology (IT) Disciplines.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 08 February 2021
- Last Date of Application - 28 February 2021
THDC Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer (JE)
State- UP - 30 Posts
- Civil Engineering - 15
- Electrical Engineering - 10
- Mechanical Engineering - 5
State- Uttarakhand - 35 Posts
- Civil Engineering - 15
- Electrical Engineering - 5
- Mechanical Engineering - 5
- Information Technology (IT) - 5
- Electronics Engineering - 5
THDC JE Salary:
Minimum basic pay of Rs. 29,200/- in the pay scale of Rs. 29,200-3%- 1,19,000(IDA) as Jr. Engineer Trainee.
Eligibility Criteria for THDC JE Posts
Educational Qualification:
Jr. Engineer Trainee - 3 Yrs Full Time Regular Diploma/ 02 years for Lateral Entry in relevant branch of Engineering recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education/ Examination and/ or State Departments/Directorates of Technical Education and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with minimum 65% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwD/ Ex-SM candidates.
Selection Process for THDC JE Posts
The selection process of candidates will be based on their performance in Written Test as follow.
- Part-I -Consists of General Aptitude and General Awareness with 40 questions
- Part-II -Consists of Technical/ Professional knowledge test with 80 questions from respective discipline
How to Apply for THDC JE Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible can should apply through online registration system of THDCIL. To apply, logon to www.thdc.gov.in, Go to Career Sectionà”, then click on “Online Application for the post of Jr. Engineer Trainee”. With your valid E-mail ID.
THDC JE Recruitment Notification