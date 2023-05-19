THDC Recruitment 2023 For Engineers Trainee Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility And How To Apply

THDC India has invited online applications for the Engineers Trainee Posts on its official website. Check THDC India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company Has invited online applications for the 52 Engineer Trainee posts in different disciplines including Civil, Electrical & Mechanical through Special Recruitment Drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 06, 2023.



THDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 17, 2023

Closing date of application: June 06, 2023

Last date of submission of payment details in Online Portal: June 08, 2023





THDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Engineer Trainee (ET)-52 Posts

Discipline wise posts

ET-Civil: 21

ET-Electrical: 21

ET-Mechanical: 10



THDC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

ET-Civil: Full Time B.E/B.Tech /B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India.

ET-Electrical: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority.

ET-Mechanical: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not than 65% marks.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

THDC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2022. Candidates will be shortlisted based on 2022 GATE score from among those who apply against the advertisement for the post of Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) in THDCIL.

The selection process consists of marks obtained in the corresponding paper of GATE 2022 and Personal Interview.

You can check the notification link for details in this regards.

THDC Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package

Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Engineer Trainee in E-2 Grade. Candidates will be absorbed after successful completion of training as Senior Engineer in E-3 Grade in the pay scale of Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA).



THDC Recruitment 2023 PDF



THDC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.thdc.co.in/Career Section/ New Openings.

Step 2: Fill in the correct GATE-2022 exam details including GATE 2022 Admit Card Number in THDCIL Online Registration form.

Step 3: Fill in the basic information in the concerned link.

Step 4: After clicking of Submit button the Registration Form will be considered

complete and submitted for Final Submission for both the above cases.

Step 5: Candidate should take a print out of completed application form and keep it with him/ her safely for future reference