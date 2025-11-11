THDC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at thdc.co.in, Apply Online for 40 Assistant Manager Posts - Details here

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
THDC Recruitment 2025: THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has released notification for 40 Assistant Manager posts in different disciplines including Civil,Electrical, Mechanical and others. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.

THDC Recruitment 2025: THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has invited online applications for Assistant Manager posts in different disciplines. A total of 40 Assistant Manager posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in various disciplines including Civil,Electrical, Mechanical and others. As per the official notice, the last date to submit the application form for THDC Recruitment 2025 is December 06, 2025.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the EIL application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

THDC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification for Assistant Manager posts on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application December 06, 2025

THDC Recruitment 2025 Vacancies

A total of 40 Assistant Manager vacancies were announced for the recruitment of Assistant Manager. Discipline-wise vacancy are tabulated below

Name of Posts  Number
Assistant Manager (Civil) 15
Assistant Manager (Electrical) 10
Assistant Manager (Mechanical) 10
Senior Medical Officer 05

THDC Posts Notification PDF

Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 40 vacancies announced for Assistant Manager. Download the official notification through the link given below:
Posts Download PDF

What is the THDC Posts Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Educational Qualification:
Assistant Manager (Civil): or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Steps to Apply for the THDC Posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.thdc.co.in/
Step 2: Click on the link THDC recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

