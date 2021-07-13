TMC Recruitment 2021 for Contract Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in, Walk-in on July 20

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the posts of Contract Nurse at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre, Sunder Bagiya, BHU Campus, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 20 July 2021.
In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery (G.N.M.)/Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.
Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/22
Date: 10.07.2021
Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 20 July 2021
Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Contract Nurse
Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
- General Nursing & Midwifery (G.N.M.) with 01 year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR
- Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 01 year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.
Fresher as Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) or General Nursing & Midwifery (G.N.M.) who are Professionally Competent may also apply.
- Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.
Upper age limit for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Upper age limit on the date of interview: 30 years
TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested & eligible Candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview on 20 July 2021 alongwith Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates.
