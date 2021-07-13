TMC Recruitment 2021 for Contract Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in, Walk-in on July 20

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the posts of Contract Nurse on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the posts of Contract Nurse at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre, Sunder Bagiya, BHU Campus, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 20 July 2021.

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery (G.N.M.)/Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/22

Date: 10.07.2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 20 July 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Contract Nurse

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Nursing & Midwifery (G.N.M.) with 01 year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR

Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 01 year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Fresher as Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) or General Nursing & Midwifery (G.N.M.) who are Professionally Competent may also apply. Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Upper age limit for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Upper age limit on the date of interview: 30 years

TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested & eligible Candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview on 20 July 2021 alongwith Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and one set of self-attested copies of all certificates.