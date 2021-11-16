TMC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 95 LDC, Assistant and Other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for various posts including Lower Division Clerk, Assistant, Administrative Officer and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 December 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate with Post Graduate Management Degree/ ICWAI / CA / MBA (Finance) / 12 std. (10+2) pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job:

Advertisement No-: 135/2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 December 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job:

1. Administrative Officer III HRD-02

2. Deputy Controller of Accounts-02

3.Administrative Officer III (Purchase and Stores)-02

4. Deputy Administratie Officer HRD-02

5. Assistant Account Officer-03

6. Assistant Purchase and Stories Officer-01

7. Assistant Administrative Officer-02

8. Assistant-12

9. Lower Division Clerk-40

10. Deputy Chief Security Officer Grade I-01

11. Assistant Security Officer -08

12. Security Assistant-02

13. Kitchen Supervisor-06

14.Cook-12



Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job:

Educational Qualification

1. Administrative Officer III HRD- Graduate with Post Graduate Management Degree / Diploma in Human Resource Management / Labour Welfare / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Public Administration.

2. Deputy Controller of Accounts- ICWAI / CA / MBA (Finance) / Post Graduate in Commerce or passed SAS or equivalent examination.

3.Administrative Officer III (Purchase and Stores)-Graduate in any discipline with a post graduate degree / Diploma in Material

Management from a reputed institution.

4. Deputy Administrative Officer HRD- Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Diploma in Human Resource Management / Labour Welfare / Industrial Relations.

5. Assistant Account Officer- ICWAI / CA / MBA (Finance) / Post Graduate in Commerce or passed SAS or equivalent examination.

6. Assistant Purchase and Stories Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Material Management from a reputed Institution.

7. Assistant Administrative Officer-Graduate from a recognized University. Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel Management / Human Resource Management / Healthcare Management from a reputed Institution.

8. Assistant- Graduate from a recognized University. Computer Course of minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from 3 months computer course.

9. Lower Division Clerk-Graduate from a recognized University. Computer Course of minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from 3 months computer course.

10. Deputy Chief Security Officer Grade I-Ex-servicemen / Police/ Central Para Military Personnel worked in a capacity of JCOs of Armed Forces / Police Inspector and above up to the rank of Asst Commissioner of Police / Dy. Commandant of other Central Para Military Forces and should possess graduation certificate from armed forces or any other recognized university. (Copies of Discharge Book and Driving License is mandatory while applying)

11. Assistant Security Officer - Ex Servicemen / personnel served in Para Military Forces / Police Force who have rendered minimum 15 years of service and should be of the rank of Ex Havaldar or above or equivalent rank in Police / Central Para Military Forces. Should possess educational qualification equivalent to graduation certificate from Armed Forces or from any recognized University. (Copies of Discharge Book and Driving License is mandatory while applying)

For Civilian Candidates – Graduation from a recognized University and should be in possession of NCC ‘C’ certificate with work experience of minimum 05 years as Security Officer / Security Supervisor / Security Assistant in a large Civil Organization / Hotel / Hospital / Airport with good Public Relations qualities.

12. Security Assistant-i. For Ex-servicemen, Ex-Police and Ex- Central Para Military Personnel who have rendered minimum 15 years of service. Should possess 12th (10+2) Standard pass or equivalent or equivalent certificate from Armed Forces. (Copies of Discharge Book and Driving License is mandatory while applying)

ii) For Civilian Candidates – 12 std. (10+2) pass is compulsory with certificate of basic course from Civil Defence or NCC ‘B’ certificate with experience of 5 years of watch and ward in any reputed Security Firm or Hospital Industry.

13. Kitchen Supervisor-Degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. One year experience in a reputed Hospital or large Institutional Canteen.

14.Cook-10th Std. plus compulsory certified craft course in Food Production, Bakery or Cookery. Minimum 2 years experience / Apprenticeship in 3 or 5 Star Hotel in Food Production Department.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualificaion/eligibiligity criteria for the posts.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Job:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 07 December 2021 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).