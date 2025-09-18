TN Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2025: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has invited applications to fill a total of 2513 vacancies for the Assistant, Junior Assistant, Clerk and Supervisor posts. Candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks secured in the written exam and interview. The written exam will take place on October 11 from 10 am to 1 pm. With only a few weeks left, aspirants must speed up their preparation and focus on solidifying their concepts with endless practice. They should integrate the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank syllabus into their study plan. The syllabus will typically include areas like Cooperative Management, Cooperative Credit & Banking, Cooperative Accounting, MIS & Computer Application/Computer Fundamentals, General Studies, and Tamil. Understanding the syllabus will help them study only relevant topics and focus their efforts on areas that matter the most for the exam. Continue reading to learn more about the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has announced the syllabus and exam requirements for the assistant, junior assistant, clerk, and supervisor posts in the official notification. The marks for the written exam and the marks for the interview will be in a ratio of 85:15, respectively. Familiarity with the syllabus can help you focus only on the chapters that can appear in the recruitment exam. Below is the overview of the TN Cooperative Bank syllabus for reference purposes: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Post Name Assistant, Junior Assistant, Clerk and Supervisor Vacancies 2513 Selection Process Written Exam and Interview Number of Questions 200 Maximum Marks 170 Exam Duration 3 hours Job Location Tamil Nadu

TN Cooperative Bank Exam Pattern 2025 The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank has announced the exam pattern in the official notification PDF. Candidates should check the exam details to get an idea of the paper structure, maximum marks, negative marking scheme, total questions, test duration, etc. Here is the paper pattern for the TN Cooperative Bank written exam shared below: The written exam comprises 200 objective-type questions.

The maximum marks shall be 170.

The test duration will be 180 minutes.

The medium of the test paper will be English and Tamil. Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Cooperative Management 200 170 3 hours Cooperative Credit & Banking Cooperative Accounting MIS & Computer Application / Computer Fundamentals General Studies Tamil

TN Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2025 PDF Free access to the TN Cooperative Bank syllabus for assistant, junior assistant, clerk, and other posts can simplify your exam preparation. It can help you recognise all the relevant topics and plan your exam strategy accordingly. Download the subject-wise syllabus to ace the written exam on this page. Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Candidates should be familiar with all the subjects and their sub-topics covered in the TN Cooperative Bank syllabus to perform well in the exam. They should solidify their concepts and solve endless questions across all the topics to maximise their chances of success. Check the subject-wise Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank syllabus shared below for clarity purposes. TN Cooperative Bank Syllabus for Cooperative Management

Given below is the TN Cooperative Bank Syllabus for Cooperative Management for reference purposes: Evolution of Cooperative Movement 1. a. Concept of Cooperation – ICA Definition of Cooperation – ICA b. Principles of Cooperation – Evolution 1973 London, England – 1966 Paris, France – 1995 Manchester, England. c. Cooperative Values: Self-Helf-Self-responsibility-Democracy-Equality-Equity-Solidarity 2. Pioneers of Cooperative Movement in India and Abroad P.T.Thegaraya (1852-1925) Chennai – P.S.Kumarasamy Raja (1898- 1957) Rajapalayam – Dr.P.Natesan (1902-1974) Salem – K.A.Nachiappa Gounder (1904-1951) Salem – M.P.Nachimuthu (1914- 1987) Chennimalai, Erode – P.S.Rajagopal Naidu (1914-2009) Vellore – K.S.Subramania Gounder (1921-1982) Salem – Robert Owen (1771- 1858) Wales – Charles Fourier (1772-1837) France – Dr.William King (1786-1865)England – Her Franz Schulze (1809-1883) – Herr F.W.Raiffeisen (1818-1888) Germany – Rochdale Pioneers (1844) Manchester, England.

3. Cooperative Movement in India – Evolution and Growth a. Pre Independence (1875-1946) Sir Frederick Nicholson Report – Find Raiffeisen(1895&1897) – Edward Maclagan Committee on Cooperation 1914 –Royal Commission on Agriculture in India 1928 – Cooperative Planning Committee – 1946. b. Post Independence (1947-1990): Five Year Plans and Cooperative Development (1951 to 2017) – National Council for Cooperative Training – 1962 – National Cooperative Development Corporation -1963 – Committee on Cooperation – 1965 (Shri.Ram Niwas Mirtha, Chairman) – All India Rural Credit Review Committee – 1969 (Shri.B.Venkatappiah Chairman) – Agriculture Credit Review Committee – 1989 (Shri.A.M.Khusro, Chairman) 4. Cooperatives after implementation of New Economic Policy (1990): Narsimham Committee on Banking Sector Reforms – 1998 – Task Force on Revival of Short Term Cooperative Credit Structure – 2005 (Prof.Vaidyanathan, Chairman)

5. Cooperative Movement Abroad a. Cooperative Movement in Germany: Raiffeissen societies – Schulze Delitsch Societies – Insurance/Housing. b. Cooperative Movement in Great Britain: Rochdale Pioneer Equitable Society – Retail Stores – Cooperative Wholesale Society – Consumer Cooperatives – Agricultural Cooperatives – Insurance /Housing / Credit – Cooperative Education – Cooperative Union c. Cooperative Movement in Denmark: Agriculture Cooperatives – Consumer Cooperatives – Cooperative Dairies – Credit/Insurance Housing – Cooperative Egg and Bacon societies. d. Cooperative Movement in Japan: Agriculture Cooperatives – Fishing Cooperatives – Consumer/Credit / Industrial – Prefectural Unions and prefectural federations. e. Cooperative Movement in USA: Agriculture Credit – Purchasing and Marketing Associations – Rural Service Cooperatives – Healthcare Cooperatives

f. Cooperative Movement in Italy: Banca Popularre(People Bank) – Cassa Ruralie (Rural Banks) Farming Society – Labour Society. g. Cooperative Movement in France: Agriculture Cooperatives and Syndicate – Insurance / Housing / Fisheries – Workers Cooperatives h. Cooperative Movement in Israel: Kibbutzim and Moshavim (Agriculture Cooperatives) – Agriculture/ Credit / Consumer / Production – Consumer Cooperatives. i. Cooperative Movement in Sweden: KooperativeForbundet (KF) Central Retail Society – Cooperative Farming Society – Credit / Insurance / Housing / Education – Burial Societies. j. Cooperative Movement in China: Cooperative Credit – Industrial Cooperatives – Supply and Marketing Cooperatives 6. Cooperative Law: Evolution of Cooperative Legislation in India, Important Provisions of TNSCS Act 1983, Allied Law as Applicable to Cooperative Societies

7. Cooperative Management: Functions of Management, Decision Marking, Features of Cooperative Management, Management of Credit Cooperative, Management of Non Credit Cooperatives, etc 8. Cooperative Education and Training – Role of Cooperative Education and Training in Member and Employee Development – Institutions for Member Education – Cooperative Training Institutions in the State and the Country. 9. Cooperative Administration: Administration, Management committee, Cooperative Elections Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Syllabus for Cooperative Credit & Banking Mastering the Cooperative Credit & Banking subject can help you perform well in the exam. Listed below are the important topics for this section: 1. a) What is Credit? Classification of Credit – Need for Institutional Agricultural Credit? – Agricultural Credit and Cooperatives – Essential of Cooperative Credit – Evolution and Growth – Revival – Rural Cooperatives – Case Study – PACCS – objectives – membership – liability – management – staff – functions – sources of funds – Share Capital – Reserve – Deposit – Case Study – Borrowings – MT conversion and Deposit – Needs for Production and Development Credit. Importance of Agricultural Credit and its Characteristics. Types of Credit Short – Term Medium and Long Term Credit. Need for the institutional Credit for Agricultural and Rural Development – Credit Classification – Production Credit – Conception Credit.

b) Structure of Credit Cooperatives Federal/Unitary and Mixed Type. Need for the integration of Short Term, Medium Term and Long Term Credit Structure (Single Window) National Federation of State Cooperative Banks, National Federation of Agriculture and Rural Development Banks, and their Role in development of Cooperative Banking Role and Functions of PACCS in Agri-Finance for Rural development – Service Area Approach (SAA - Business Development Plan (BDP) – Development Action Plan (DAP) -Computation of Break Even Leven of Business – KCC and innovation in Rural Credit C) Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB Banks) Organization – Membership Management, Objectives – Functions and the Working, Mobilization of Resources – Lending different Types of Loans – Agriculture Lending and Non-Farm Sector Finance – Procedure of obtaining loan – State Cooperative Banks – NABARD and other agencies. Seasonalities in lending Scale of Finance Minimum involvement and Non Overdue cover – Disbursement of Loan –Supervision and Recovery of Loan – Latest Progress – Problems and Remedies to overcome them.

d) State Cooperative Banks (Apex Banks) – Organization – Management – Objectives, Functions and Working. ST finance by NABARD to SCBs, - Weaver Coops – Sugar Factories – MoU for different functions – Role of Apex Banks in the development of Cooperative movement in the State – Latest Progress – Problems and Remedies to overcome them. e) Priority Sector Lending –lending to SHGs – JLG – Rural artisans – Loans to Weaker Section f) Role of NABARD – Genesis – Objectives – Management – Functions – Refinance Assistance to Agricultural Credit Cooperatives – Procedure and Norms of NABARD for the issue of Refinance to Cooperatives – Financial Inclusion – Microfinance – Promotion of Self Help Groups, Joint Liability Groups – farmers club – contract farming– Agri Clinic – Agro business Center – ACABC. Cooperative Banking

Meaning and Definition of Bank – Banking System – Cooperative Banking Definition – Types – Features – Management commercial Banks – Cooperative banks Vs. Commercial banks – RRBs – Local Area banks – progress of institutional Credit – Banker and Banking, Functions of Banks, Banker Customer Relationship. Productivity in Banks – Social Aspect of Banking – Concept of Development Banking. b. Banking Operations – Mobilization of resources – Acceptance of Various Types of Deposits – Procedure for opening and operation of Various Types of Accounts and Various Types of Customers – Documentation for Various Loans – Activities of banks – Agri – Activities to Allied Activities – Social banking. c. Management of Funds in Banks (Cost and yield on Assets, cost of Management, Risk cost, Miscellaneous Income, Average Working Fund, Gross Margin, Net Margin, Average Cost of Deposit), Break Even Point Prime Lending Rate – Principles of Good Lending and Investment, Profit Planning – Consortium Advances, Merchant Banking – Cash Management.

d. Management of Overdues Causes for Overdues and Remedies – Recovery ethics/ important Recommendations of Committee on Overdues. Non – performing Assets – assets Classification, Income Recognition and Provisioning Norms, Capital Adequacy Norms. meaning of Overdue – Creation of Changes on Securities at the time of extending loans – Securitization and Reconstructions of Financial Assets and enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act -2002 and Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) e. Important provisions of Negotiable instrument Act 1881, etc TN Cooperative Bank Syllabus for Cooperative Accounting Candidates should grasp all the fundamentals and advanced topics covered in the Cooperative Accounting subject. Check below the important areas for this section: (a) Commerce – Meaning and Definition of Commerce – Objectives of Commerce – Functions of Commerce, Types of Commerce – Business Environment – Economic Environment – Economic Policies – Liberalization, Privatization and Globalization – International Economic institutions – World Trade Organizations and its Functions, policies – Promotion of Foreign Trade.

b) Definition Meaning – objectives of Accounting, scope of Accounting types of Accounting – Functions of Accounting, Accounting principles concepts – Entity concept, Dual Aspect concept, Accounting period concept – going concern concept – Cost concept – money measurement concept – matching concept – Realization concept – Accrual concept – Rupee value concept, Accounting Conventions. c) Double Entry System of Accounts: Historical Development Double aspects of transaction, Rule of Double Entry System, Personal accounts, Real accounts, Nominal accountsAdvantages of double entry system. Books of original records – journal entry – steps in posting – Special journals – Cash book/ Day book – Ledger postings – Trial Balance –preparation of Trial Balance – Advantages of preparing trial balance. d) Final Accounts : Meaning – manufacturing Account, Method of preparing final Accounts – Trading Account, Profit and Loss Account – Balance sheet operating Expenses – Non operating expenses – operating expenses – non operating expenses. Assets and Liabilities – Classification of Assets and Liabilities – Adjustment entries – Treatment of loans and subsidies in Accounts. Banking Transactions – Bank Reconciliation Statement Depreciation of Accounting.

e) Cooperative – Accounting : Introduction of Cooperative Accounting – objectives – Rough Cash Chita- journal – Cashbook – Daybook – Ledgers – statement of Receipts and Disbursement – Final Accounts, etc TN Cooperative Bank Syllabus for MIS & Computer Application/Computer Fundamentals MIS & Computer Application/Computer Fundamentals is another crucial subject of the TN Cooperative Bank exam. Get all the important topics for this section shared below. Computer Fundamentals Introduction to computer – Computer Hardware and Software – Computer System Characteristics – Components of Computer – Input Device – Central Processing Unit – Output Device – Random Access Memory (RAM) – Read only Memory (ROM), Programmable Read only Memory (PROM), Electrically erasable Programmable Read only Memory (EEPROM), Cache, Register and other types of computer Memory – Types of Computer – Generation of Computers – Computer Viruses – Different Type of Viruses – Worms, Trojan Horses.

Operating Systems: Objectives and Functions, Evolution of Operating System up to windows – Computer system organization – Operating system Structure and Operations. Management Information System (MIS) Understanding MIS: Data and information – Introduction to management Information system – Role and Importance and functions of MIS – the Structure of Management information system – types of information system Business Application of Information system – Enterprise systems Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Supply chain Management (SCM), Decision Support Systems (DSS), Types of decisions, Decision support techniques, and Decision making and Role of MIS, Business intelligence and knowledge management systems. Security, Ethical & Social Issues: Information Security (IS) Security threats. Protecting IS, IS Security Technologies. Social Issues.

Computer Applications Microsoft Word: Introduction: – word Processor – Features of Microsoft Word 2007 Components – Open & Save Microsoft Word documents with different option – formatting – Advanced formatting Techniques – Types of views –Mail Merging – Find & Replace – Spell Check – Auto Text – Book mark – Headers & Footers – Editing Documents – Printing Documents. Spread sheet: - Introduction – Microsoft Excel Features – Entering and Editing Date – Addressing Techniques – Simple formulas & Functions - formatting Cells – Aligning Cells – Copying and Linking cells and sheets – Fill methods – Data Analysis – Built – in – Functions – Types of Charts – Goal Seek – Auditing – Sorting – Freezing panes – Inserting Objects & Pictures – Printing options. Microsoft PowerPoint: Creating a Presentation, Using the Design Template, Producing an Slide Show, Printing a Presentation, etc

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Syllabus for General Studies The General Studies section covers areas like general science, current affairs, geography, history, Indian polity, and other relevant topics. Given below are the topic-wise syllabus for this subject: UNIT – I- General Science Physics- Nature of Universe – General Scientific laws – Invention and discoveries – Science glossary – science terminology –force and pressure Motion - Motion& liquids – work, power, energy and hear – Electricity and heat – Light and sound Chemistry: Elements and compounds – Carbon, nitrogen and their compounds – Fertilizers, Pesticides, Insecticides – Environmental effects of insecticides. Botany – Concepts of life Science – Plant cells – Plant tissues – Plant functions – plant nutrition – Nutrition in plants and animals – basis unit of the life – Classification of living organism – Nutrition and Dietetics – Respiration Excretion of metabolic waste.

Zoology: Blood and Blood circulation – Endocrine System – Reproductive System – Genetics – the Science of heredity – Environment, Ecology, health and hygiene –immune system - Bio-diversity and its conservation - Human diseases. Prevention and Remedies – Communicable diseases and non Communicable diseases. UNIT – II Current Affairs Important Current affairs of State, National and international – Eminent persons – Sports & Games – Books & authors – Awards & honors – Welfare oriented Government Schemes – Geographical land marks – Current Socioeconomic problems – Latest invention on science and technology – India’s space programmes – India’s missile programmes UNIT – III – Geography Earth and Universe – solar System – Atmosphere of Earth – Composition – Structure of atmosphere – Monsoon – Winter – Summer – Features of Monsoon – Rainfall – Weather and Climate – Water Resources – Rivers in India – Plains and Plateaus in India – Soil Fertility – Types of Soil – Sustainable development and soil Conservation _ Minerals & Natural resources – Renewable Resources – Non – Renewable resources – Types of Natural vegetation – Importance of Forests and Wildlife – Agricultural pattern Livestock & fisheries – Transport System in India – Remote Sensing – Social geography – Livestock – Animal Diseases – Fisheries – Flora and Fauna – Population density and distribution – Natural Calamities – Ozone Layer Depletion – Global Warming – Acid Rain _ Water Pollution – Noise Pollution – Bio – medical waste pollution – Disaster management - Mitigation measures.

UNIT – IV – History of India History and culture of India – pre historic events – Indus valley Civilization Vedic, Aryan and Sangam age – Maura dynasty – Buddhism and Jainism – Guptas, Delhi Sultanate, Mughals and Marathas – Age of Vijayanagaram and the Bahmani Sultans History of Tamil Nadu – Culture and Heritage of Tamil Nadu. Growth of Rationalist and Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu – Social transformation in Tamil Nadu Socio – Religious Reform Movements in India – Brahmo Samaj – Prarthana Samaj – Arya Samaj – Theosophical Society – Ramakrishna Mission – Samrasasuddhasanmargasangam – Aligarh Movement. India since Indepedence UNIT – V- India Polity Constitution of India – Preamble to the constitution – Salient features of constitution – Union, State and Union Territory – Citizenship – Fundamental rights – Fundamental duties – Human Rights Charter – Union Legislature – Parliament – Lok Sabha – Rajya Sabha – Powers of Parliament – State executive – State Executive Powers – State legislature – Legislative powers – Special Status of Jammu & Kashmir – Local Government, etc

UNIT - VI – Indian Economy Nature of Indian Economy – Planning in India – Five Year Plan Models – An Assessment – Agriculture, Industrial growth – Emergence of Service Sectors in the national Income – Public Finance and Fiscal Policy, etc UNIT – VII- Indian National Movement Advent of European powers in India – Invasion, Expansion and Consolidation of British rule in India – Early Uprising against British rule – 1857 revolt – National renaissance – Indian National Congress, etc UNIT – VIII – Aptitude and Mental Ability Tests Quantitative aptitude – Numerical ability – Simplification – Percentage – Highest Common Factor (HCF) – Lowest Common Multiple (LCM) – Ratio and Proportion – Simple interest – Compound interest – Geometry – Area Volume – Time and Work, etc How to Cover Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank Syllabus 2025?

Candidates must thoroughly understand the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Bank syllabus before commencing the preparation. Here are the top-notch strategies to excel in the written test given below: Knowing the exam syllabus and pattern helps you prioritise only the important areas.

Prepare a study plan to master all the concepts within the decided time.

Solve mocks and old question papers to boost solving speed and accuracy in the exam.

