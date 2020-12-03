TNPL Recruitment 2020 for 117 Semi Skilled, Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Online @tnpl.com

TNPL Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Semi Skilled (B/C/D), Shift Engineer, Assistant Manager and Plant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on tnpl.com on or before 18 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 03 December 2020

Last date of online application submission: 18 December 2020

Last date of hard copy of application submission: 24 December 2020

TNPL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 117

Shift Engineer/ Assistant Manager - 14

Plant Engineer/ Assistant Manager - 19

Semi Skilled (B/C/D) - 84

Discipline-wise

Shift Engineer (Chemical)

Assistant Manager (Chemical)

Plant Engineer (Mechanical)

Assistant Manager (Mechanical)

Plant Engineer (Electrical)

Assistant Manager (Electrical)

Plant Engineer (Instrumentation)

Assistant Manager (Instrumentation)

Semi Skilled (C) (Chemical)

Semi Skilled (B) (Chemical)

Semi Skilled (D) (Mechanical)

Semi Skilled (C) (Mechanical)

Semi Skilled (D) (Electrician)

Semi Skilled (C) (Electrician)

Semi Skilled (C) (Instrumentation)

Semi Skilled (B) (Instrumentation)

Semi Skilled (D) (Instrument Mechanic)

Semi Skilled (C) (Instrument Mechanic)

Salary:

Shift Engineer / Plant Engineer: Rs.85132

Assistant Manager: Rs.102700

Semi Skilled (B): Rs.47459

Semi Skilled (C): Rs.41596 & Rs.45892

Semi Skilled (D): Rs.40949

Eligibility Criteria for Semi Skilled, Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts ?



Educational Qualification and Experience:

First Class full time B.E / B.Tech (or) Full time Arts / Science Degree with First Class full time PG Diploma.Should have minimum 8 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020.

First Class full time B.E / B.Tech. Should have minimum 8 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020.

First Class full time B.E / B.Tech or First Class full time Arts / Science Degree with First Class PG Diploma. Should have minimum 10 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020.

Semi Skilled C Engineering - First Class full time Diploma in Engineering. Should have minimum 5 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020

Semi Skilled B Engineering - First Class full time Diploma in Engineering. Should have minimum 10 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020

Semi Skilled C Trade - SSLC with NTC in relevant Trade with not less than 60% of marks and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).Should have minimum 10 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020

Semi Skilled D Trade - SSLC with NTC in relevant Trade with not less than 60% of marks and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).Should have minimum 5 years of post qualification experience as on 01/12/2020

Age Limit:

Shift Engineer / Plant Engineer - 28 Years

Assistant Manager - 29 Years

Semi Skilled - 30 Years

Selection Process for

After the scrutiny of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview.

How to apply for TNPL Recruitment 2020 for Semi Skilled, Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts



Interested candidates can apply online on or before 18 December 2020 and submit applications along with the documents to CHIEF GENERAL MANAGER-HR TAMILNADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS LIMITED KAGITHAPURAM-639 136, KARUR DISTRICT, TAMILNADU latest by 24 December 2020.

