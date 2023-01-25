TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For Statistical Services @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Process

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination against Notification No.27/2022 on 29 January 2023.
Candidates who have to attend the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services post can download their Admit Card from the the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.
The TNPSC Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link available on the official website after providing login credentials on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.
Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Admit Card 2023 -Notice
In a bid to download the TNPSC Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth through one time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) on the official website.
It is noted that earlier TNPSC has invited online applications for various posts under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination against Advertisement No.-631/ Notification No.-27/2022 on its official website.
Check Details Under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination
|Event
|Details
|Advertisement No.-
|631
|Notification No.
|27/2022
|Date of Written Examination
|29.01.2023
|Name of the post
|No. of vacancies
|Assistant Statistical Investigator
|211
|Computor
|05
|Statistical Compiler
|01
Candidates who have applied for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination can download Admit Card update from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23
- First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the concerned link- TNPSC Admit Card 2023 flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of TNPSC Admit Card 2023 in a new window.
- Download and save TNPSC Admit Card 2023 for future reference.