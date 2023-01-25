JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For Statistical Services @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Process

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link. 

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 For Statistical Services

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination against Notification No.27/2022 on 29 January 2023.
Candidates who have to attend the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services post can download their Admit Card from the  the official website -tnpsc.gov.in. 

The TNPSC Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link available on the official website after providing login credentials on the official website  www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.
Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Admit Card 2023 -Notice

In a bid to download the TNPSC Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth  through one time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) on the official website. 
It is noted that earlier TNPSC has invited online applications for various posts under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination against Advertisement No.-631/ Notification No.-27/2022 on its official website. 

Check Details Under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination

Event Details
Advertisement No.- 631
Notification No. 27/2022 
Date of Written Examination 29.01.2023
Name of the post No. of vacancies
Assistant Statistical Investigator 211
Computor 05
Statistical Compiler 01

 

Candidates who have applied for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination can download Admit Card update from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: TNPSC Exam Calendar 2022-23

  1. First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the concerned link- TNPSC Admit Card 2023 flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of TNPSC Admit Card 2023 in a new window.
  4. Download and save TNPSC Admit Card 2023 for future reference.

