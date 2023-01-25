TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Out For Statistical Services @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Process

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination against Notification No.27/2022 on 29 January 2023.

Candidates who have to attend the written exam for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services post can download their Admit Card from the the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link available on the official website after providing login credentials on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

In a bid to download the TNPSC Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth through one time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) on the official website.

It is noted that earlier TNPSC has invited online applications for various posts under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination against Advertisement No.-631/ Notification No.-27/2022 on its official website.

Check Details Under Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination

Event Details Advertisement No.- 631 Notification No. 27/2022 Date of Written Examination 29.01.2023 Name of the post No. of vacancies Assistant Statistical Investigator 211 Computor 05 Statistical Compiler 01

Candidates who have applied for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Examination can download Admit Card update from the official website after following the steps given below.

