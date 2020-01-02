TNPSC Group 1 Result 2019 Announced @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Marks & Rank list Direct Link Here

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Mains Result of the Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services) 2019 on its website. All candidates who have appeared in the Interview for the TNPSC Group 1 Exam can download their result through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

All candidates who have been appeared in the TNPSC Group 1 Interview Round 2019 can check the result on the official website. The Interview for the Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services) Exam 2019 was conducted from 23 December to 31 December 2019 at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003.The main written exam for TNPSC Group I was conducted on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019 in the state.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has also declared the Marks & Rank list for the TNPSC Group 1 Result 2019.

It is to be noted that under TNPSC Group 1- 2019 examination, commission had notified to fill up 139 posts in the various organizations in the state. Under selection process, candidates will have to participate in the written test and oral test with for Document Verification for these posts.

TNPSC Group I Result 2019 Marks





TNPSC Group I Result 2019 Rank List



How to Download TNPSC Group 1 Result 2019?

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group I Result 2019 Link given on the Home Page.

You can click the Marks and rank list available on the page.

After clicking, a new PDF files will open.

You can download the PDF files and check the marks and rank list.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined Civil Services Examination- I (Group – I Services).