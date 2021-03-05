TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Marks Released @tnsurbonline.org for 10,906 vacancies, Here’s Direct Link

TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Marks: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the marks for non-qualified candidates on its official website. Candidates who applied for TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Exam can download their marks through the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnsurbonline.org.

TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Marks have been uploaded at tnsurbonline.org. Candidates can download TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Marks by using their id and password. The TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Marks can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNUSRB.i.e.tnsurbonline.org. Click on TNUSRB Police Constable2021 Marks flashing homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter User Id, Password and click on the submit button. Download TNUSRB Police Constable2021 Marks and save it for future reference.

The marks of the candidates who have not been selected for the subsequent rounds have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download TNUSRB Police Constable 2021 Marks directly by clicking on the below.

This drive is being done to recruit 10, 906 vacancies of constable, jail warder and fireman posts. The selection of the candidates can be done on the basis of PET, PMT and CV.

