TNUSRB Result 2022 Available: Download PC Selection List for CV,PMT,ET & PET

TNUSRB Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) announced the result of the written exam held for Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Besides this, the board has also uploaded the final answer key of the exam. TN Police Exam was conducted on 27 November 2022. The timings were from 10.00 AM to 12.40 PM.

Those who attended the TN Constable Exam can download TNUSRB Constable Result from the website of the board or through the link given below.

Candidates who appeared in the exam and the quality the exam will now be called for CV, PMT, ET & PET. The list of 1:5 ratio General candidates provisionally called for CV, PMT,ET & PET for Common Recruitment - 2022 for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen is provided above.



The board has selected 15984 candidates for CV, PMT, ET & PET. Other than this, the board has prepared the list of General candidates who scored the same marks as of last candidates of their respective communities and turn provisionally called for CV,PMT,ET & PET for Common Recruitment - 2022 for the posts of Gr.II Police Constable, Gr.II Jail Warder and Firemen as follow:

TN Police Exam Result Roster Wise

TNUSRB Constable Result: How to Download TNUSRB Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the board which is i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘List of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET(Enrolment No.wise)’ or ‘List of candidates eligible for CV-PMT-ET-PET(Roster wise)’

Step 3: Download TBUSRB Result PDF

Step 4: You will see the roll number of all successful candidates