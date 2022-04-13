Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 April 2022: Chance to Apply for 1700+ Various Jobs @IB ACIO, DSSSB, NPCIL, RSMSSB and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 April 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 13 April 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 1700+ Various Jobs released today by various governments organizations. You have chance to apply for these jobs released by leading organization of the country including Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB),Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL),Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), RSMSSB and others.

You have opportunity to apply for various posts including Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Manager, Protection Officer, Pump Driver, Supervisor, Executive Trainee, Assistant Fisheries Officer and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Engineering with additional qualification have golden chance to get a jobs in these organizations.

Check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

5.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022:



Intelligence Bureau (IB) has invited application for 150 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/Technical Exam 2022. Interested and eligible candidates having a GATE Score Card for any years of 2020, 2021 & 2022 can apply for these posts.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Post Name : Assistant Central Intelligence Officer

Vacancies Details : 150

Last Date for Submission of Application : 7 May 2022

4.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released job notification for the 160+ posts including Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver, Supervisor and others. Candidates having qualification including Diploma, Degree, Matric, Masters Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board

Post Name : Manager, Protection Officer, Pump Driver, Supervisor and others

Vacancies Details : 168

Last Date for Submission of Application : 09 May 2022

3.

OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022:

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified for the total 177 posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer (Group B) in the Odisha Fisheries Cadre under Fisheries and ARD Department. If you are Bachelor of Fisheries of Fishery Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognized university then you have golden chance to grab the opportunity.

OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Odisha Public Service Commission

Post Name : Assistant Fisheries Officer

Vacancies Details : 177

Last Date for Submission of Application : 04 May 2022

2.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has notified today for the 225 Executive Trainee posts in various disciplines including Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Civil. Interested and eligible candidates with Engineering background can appy for these posts on or before 28 April 2022

NPCIL Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)

Post Name : Executive Trainee

Vacancies Details : 225

Last Date for Submission of Application : 28 April 2022

1.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022:

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited application for the 1012 Vacancies for Lab Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 April 2022.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 : Important Details

Organization Name : Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name : Lab Assistant

Vacancies Details : 1012

Last Date for Submission of Application : 23 April 2022

