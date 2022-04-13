Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Fresher Eligible for Manager, DM and Other Posts

DSSSB is hiring 160+ Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical /Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO, Filter Supervisor & Bacteriologist. Details Here.

Created On: Apr 13, 2022 13:49 IST
DSSSB Recruitment 2022
DSSSB Recruitment 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification number 06/22 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical /Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO, Filter Supervisor & Bacteriologist.

Candidates are required to apply online on the DSSSB website i.e. dsssb.gov.in. A total of 168 vacancies are available under Delhi Archives, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Jal Board and Women & Child Development (WCD) departments.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 20 April 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 09 May 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Archivist, Grade-I Delhi Archives - 6
  • Manager (Civil) Delhi Transport Corporation - 1
  • Shift Incharge Delhi Jal Board - 8
  • Manager (Mechanical) Delhi Transport Corporation - 24
  • Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation - 13
  • Protection Officer - 23 Posts
  • Deputy Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation B - 3
  • Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - 68
  • Manager (IT) Delhi Transport Corporation - 1
  • Filter Supervisor Delhi Jal Board - 18
  • Manager (Electrical) Delhi Transport Corporation - 1
  • Bacteriologist Delhi Jal Board - 2

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Assistant Archivist, Grade-I - Rs.9300-34800 0 + Grade Pay 4200/- Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted
  • Manager - Rs.9300-34800 0 + Grade Pay 4800/- Group: ‘B’
  • Shift Incharge - Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2800/-, Group: ‘C’ Non-Gazetted.
  • PO -Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4200/-, Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted.
  • DM - Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4800/- Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted
  • Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2000/- Group: ‘C’ Non-Gazetted
  • Filter Supervisor - Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2800/- Group: ‘C’ Non-Gazetted
  • Bacteriologist - Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4800/- Group: ‘B ’ Non-Gazetted

Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 

Educational Qualification

  • Assistant Archivist, Grade-I Delhi Archives - Diploma in Archives Keeping from the National Archives of India.
  • Manager (Civil) Delhi Transport Corporation - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Shift Incharge Delhi Jal Board - Matric pass from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent. Certificate in Electrical or equivalent trade from I.T.I. or any other recognized Institution.3 03 Years experience in the trade (Electrical or equivalent).
  • Manager (Mechanical) Delhi Transport Corporation - Degree in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering.
  • Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation - Post Graduate degree from a recognized University.
  • Protection Officer - Post Graduate in Social work/Sociology from a Recognized University with three years of experience in Social sector in any Government Department/Recognized Voluntary organization (duly recognized by the Govt. of India or a State/UT Administration) in a regular paid capacity in the field of the Welfare of Women/Children/Destitute/Physically Handicapped
  • Deputy Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation B - Degree from a recognized University.
  • Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - Matric Pass from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent. (ii) Certificate in Electrical or equivalent trade from I.T.I. or any other recognized institution.
  • Manager (IT) Delhi Transport Corporation - Master Degree in Computer Applications/M.Tech. (With specialization in Computer Application) or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Engineering/Information Technology of a recognized University.
  • Filter Supervisor Delhi Jal Board - Degree in Science from a recognized University. 2 years experience of working on Filters.
  • Manager (Electrical) Delhi Transport Corporation - Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.
  • Bacteriologist Delhi Jal Board - Masters Degree in Bio-chemistry/Microbiology/ Bacteriology/ Biotechnology/Zoology from a recognized University/ Institute And (ii) 02 years experience in bacteriological examination of water OR (i) Degree in Science with Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/Biology/Microbiology/ Bacteriology/ Bio Technology of a recognized University/ Institute And (ii) 4 years experience in Bacteriological examination of water.

Age Limit:

  • Assistant Archivist, Grade-I - 18 to 30 years
  • Manager - 18 to 35 years
  • Shift Incharge - 18 to 32 years
  • Protection Officer - 18 to 30 years
  • DM - 18 to 35 years
  • Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - 18 to 27 years
  • Bacteriologist - 18 to 30 years

Selection Process for DSSSB Recruitment 2022

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates must apply online through the website https://dsssbonline.nic.in .

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

DSSSB Notification Download

FAQ

What is DSSSB Manager Age Limit ?

18 to 35 years

What is DSSSB Manager's Salary ?

Rs. 9300-34800

What is DSSSB Registration Last Date ?

09 May 2022

What is DSSSB Application Starting date ?

20 April 2022
