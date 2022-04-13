DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Fresher Eligible for Manager, DM and Other Posts

DSSSB is hiring 160+ Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical /Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO, Filter Supervisor & Bacteriologist. Details Here.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification number 06/22 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Archivist, Manager, Shift Incharge, Protection Officer, Deputy Manager, Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical /Electric Driver/ Motorman/ Electric Mistry/ SBO, Filter Supervisor & Bacteriologist.

Candidates are required to apply online on the DSSSB website i.e. dsssb.gov.in. A total of 168 vacancies are available under Delhi Archives, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Jal Board and Women & Child Development (WCD) departments.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 09 May 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I Delhi Archives - 6

Manager (Civil) Delhi Transport Corporation - 1

Shift Incharge Delhi Jal Board - 8

Manager (Mechanical) Delhi Transport Corporation - 24

Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation - 13

Protection Officer - 23 Posts

Deputy Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation B - 3

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - 68

Manager (IT) Delhi Transport Corporation - 1

Filter Supervisor Delhi Jal Board - 18

Manager (Electrical) Delhi Transport Corporation - 1

Bacteriologist Delhi Jal Board - 2

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I - Rs.9300-34800 0 + Grade Pay 4200/- Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted

Manager - Rs.9300-34800 0 + Grade Pay 4800/- Group: ‘B’

Shift Incharge - Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2800/-, Group: ‘C’ Non-Gazetted.

PO -Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4200/-, Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted.

DM - Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4800/- Group: ‘B’ Non-Gazetted

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2000/- Group: ‘C’ Non-Gazetted

Filter Supervisor - Rs.5200-20200+Grade Pay Rs.2800/- Group: ‘C’ Non-Gazetted

Bacteriologist - Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4800/- Group: ‘B ’ Non-Gazetted

Eligibility Criteria for DSSSB Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I Delhi Archives - Diploma in Archives Keeping from the National Archives of India.

Manager (Civil) Delhi Transport Corporation - Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

Shift Incharge Delhi Jal Board - Matric pass from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent. Certificate in Electrical or equivalent trade from I.T.I. or any other recognized Institution.3 03 Years experience in the trade (Electrical or equivalent).

Manager (Mechanical) Delhi Transport Corporation - Degree in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering.

Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation - Post Graduate degree from a recognized University.

Protection Officer - Post Graduate in Social work/Sociology from a Recognized University with three years of experience in Social sector in any Government Department/Recognized Voluntary organization (duly recognized by the Govt. of India or a State/UT Administration) in a regular paid capacity in the field of the Welfare of Women/Children/Destitute/Physically Handicapped

Deputy Manager (Traffic) Delhi Transport Corporation B - Degree from a recognized University.

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - Matric Pass from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent. (ii) Certificate in Electrical or equivalent trade from I.T.I. or any other recognized institution.

Manager (IT) Delhi Transport Corporation - Master Degree in Computer Applications/M.Tech. (With specialization in Computer Application) or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Engineering/Information Technology of a recognized University.

Filter Supervisor Delhi Jal Board - Degree in Science from a recognized University. 2 years experience of working on Filters.

Manager (Electrical) Delhi Transport Corporation - Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University.

Bacteriologist Delhi Jal Board - Masters Degree in Bio-chemistry/Microbiology/ Bacteriology/ Biotechnology/Zoology from a recognized University/ Institute And (ii) 02 years experience in bacteriological examination of water OR (i) Degree in Science with Chemistry/Bio-Chemistry/Biology/Microbiology/ Bacteriology/ Bio Technology of a recognized University/ Institute And (ii) 4 years experience in Bacteriological examination of water.

Age Limit:

Assistant Archivist, Grade-I - 18 to 30 years

Manager - 18 to 35 years

Shift Incharge - 18 to 32 years

Protection Officer - 18 to 30 years

DM - 18 to 35 years

Pump Driver/ Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/ Electric Driver 2nd Class/ Motorman/Electric Mistry /SBO - 18 to 27 years

Bacteriologist - 18 to 30 years

Selection Process for DSSSB Recruitment 2022

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

How to Apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates must apply online through the website https://dsssbonline.nic.in .

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-