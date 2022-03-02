Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 March 2022: 1500+ Vacancies in NHM, WBPSC, TNMRB, SIDBI & Others, Apply Now!

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 March 2022 Here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 March 2022: More than 1500 vacancies have been notified in West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), GAIL (India) Limited, Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamilnadu, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and National Health Mission. The above-mentioned organizations have issued vacancies for the post of Civil Service (Executive), Executive Trainee posts in various trades including Instrumentation, Mechanical, Electrical, Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist, Stenographers, Computer Operators cum Typists, Community Health Officer and others.

Candidates seeking government jobs for the above posts can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details for the latest government jobs here.

Job Number 1: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)

Post Name: Civil Service (Executive)

Qualification: Candidate must have a degree from a recognized University; Candidate must have the Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.

How to apply: Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 3rd March 2022 to 24th March 2022 (up to 12-00 midnight).

For Reference: WBCS 2022 Notification: Online Applications Starting from tomorrow onwards on wbpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility Here

Job Number 2: Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamilnadu

Vacancy Details: 86

Post Name: Nurse

Qualification: Check notification

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply to the posts online mode from 2 March to 22 March 2022. After the submission, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For Reference: TN MRB Recruitment 2022 for 86 Nurse Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

Job Number 3: IRCON

Vacancy Details: 389

Post Name: Sr. Works Engineer /Civil, Site Supervisor/Civil, Geologist and others

Qualification: Graduate in Civil /Electrical Engineering/ M.Sc/M.Tech in Geology/Engineering

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates will have to register themselves to appear for Document Verification/Registration on 08/11/12/13 March 2022 as per the schedule given on the official website with documents including one set photocopy along with Originals.

For Reference: IRCON Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 389 Works Engineer & Other Posts at ircon.org, Check Eligibility

Job Number 4: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)

Vacancy Details: 100

Post Name: Assistant Manager Grade A (General Stream)

Qualification: Graduation or Masters in relevant subject.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of SIDBI Go to 'Careers Section' Now, click on the online application link Register yourself and fill in the application details Take a print out of the form

For Reference: SIDBI Recruitment 2022 for 100 Assistant Manager Grade A Posts, Earn Rs. 70000

Job Number 5: National Health Mission

Vacancy Details: 966

Post Name: Community Health Officers

Qualification: 12th/Graduate

How to apply: Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 March 2022.

For Reference: NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 966 Vacancies @sams.co.in