Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -21 October 2021: Various Jobs Released by Leading Organizations Including Indian Post, DRDO, OPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -21 October 2021: The leading Government Organizations of the Country have released various Government Jobs notification today i.e. under Today’s Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day on 21 October 2021. You have opportunity to apply for these posts including Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice, Education Service Officers, Apprentices, Assistant Accountant (AA), Skilled Artisans, General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non Ministerial and much more.



Just have a look for the Government Organizations which have released these notifications for you like Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand, Department of Posts and much more.

Aspirants can go through the list of the latest government jobs given below and apply to the posts without delay. Along with this, candidates can get detailed information related to the notification by clicking on the provided hyperlink. Let’s have a look.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Recruitment notification released by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is the major attraction for today s Top Five Jobs. DRDO has invited online application for the 116 Graduate/Diploma Trade Apprentice Posts in various trade. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Notification from 01 November, 2021 to 15 November 2021.

OPSC Education Service Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released notification for the 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officers in Group B under School and Mass Edification Department in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 10 December 2021.

DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand has issued a notice regarding recruitment of Apprentices in Government Polytechnics/ Engineering Colleges under DH&TE. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 November 2021 on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal - mhrdnats.gov.in.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021:

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant (AA) against Advt No.06/VSA/2021/AA. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Accountant (AA) on or before 28 October through the official website.

Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Ministry of Communication, Department of Posts, New Delhi has published a short notification for recruitment of Skilled Artisans, General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non Ministerial Posts. Applications are invited from the eligible candidates on or before 11 December 2021 upto 5 PM.

