Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 May 2022: 2000+ Vacancies in IBPS, IAF, BSF, Police and SSA

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 23 May 2022: Apply for 2000+ Vacancies in IBPS, IAF, BSF, Police and SSA. Candidates can check the details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. on 23 March 2022, sarkari jobs are available in the Indian Air Force (IAF), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Telangana Police (TS Police), Border Security Force (BSF), and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). We have provided the listicle for each job below:

Job Number 1: Indian Air Force (IAF) Recruitment 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) has published the notice for recruitment of Group C Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Posts at the Air Force Record Office. The candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the date of publication of notice in Employment News (20 June 2022).

More Details: Indian Air Force LDC Recruitment 2022: Download IAF Group C Notification Here

Job Number 2: SSA Recruitment 2022

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Educator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from 26 May to 8 June 2022.

More Details: SSA Gujarat Recruitment 2022: 1500 Vacancies Notified for Special Educator Posts, Apply Online from 26 May onwards

Job Number 3: BSF Recruitment 2022

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of SI (Master, Driver, Work Shop), HC (Master, Engine Driver), HC (Work Shop, Crew). Candidates can submit their applications within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

More Details: More Details: BSF Recruitment 2022: 281 Vacancies Notified for SI & HC Posts, Opportunity for 10th/12th pass

Job Number 4: TS Police Recruitment 2022

Telangana Police has released the notice for 225 Driver Operator Interested candidates can apply online on or before 26 May 2022.

More Details: TS Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 225 Vacancies @tslprb.in

Job Number 5: IBPS Recruitment 2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Research Associate. Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Recruitment 2022 online form latest by 31 May 2022.

More Details: IBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Research Associate Posts, Salary upto 12 LPA