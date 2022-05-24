Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 May 2022: 3000+ Vacancies in SSC, HPSC, Indian Bank, HMED, & RBI

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 May 2022 here. Also check, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 24 May 2022 includes more than 3,000 vacancies in renowned organisations. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online before the deadline. Big organisations like Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Indian Bank, Health and Medical Education Department (HMED), Jammu & Kashmir, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates can check the list of top 5, and apply to the posts before the deadline. Let's have a look.

Post Name - Selection Post 10

Vacancies - 797

Qualification: Candidates applying for SSC Selection Post Ladakh Jobs 2022 must have the qualification of Graduation & above. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Application Form: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 May to 13 June 2022. After submitting of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for more details.

Post Name - Agriculture Development Officer (Farm Implements)

Vacancies - 20

Qualification: Candidate should have a graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognized university.

Application Form: Interested candidates can apply online from 27 May to 16 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Post Name - Faculty

Vacancies - 1612

Qualification & Application Form: Refer Hyperlink

Post Name - Curator & Fire Officer in Grade A

Vacancies - 3

Qualification - Graduation/Post Graduation

Application Form: Interested candidates can apply online using the website www.rbi.org.in and no other means/mode of application will be accepted. The Online Applications can be filled up to June 13, 2022 till 06.00 PM.

1. Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: 312 Vacancies Available, Apply @indianbank.in

Post Name - Specialist Officer

Vacancies - 312

Qualification - CA/CWA/MA/M.Tech./B.E./B.Tech.

How to apply:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online as per the following process: