Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 25 April 2022: 24000+ Jobs for Police, Teachers, Engineer and Other Posts

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 25 April 2022: 24000+ Vacancies announced by Tamil Nadu School Education (TN), Punjab Education Department, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), MAHAGENCO and Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB). Details Here

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today i.e. 25 April 2022 the government of India has notified a huge number of vacancies for various posts such as Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Master Cardre, Fellow & Senior Fellow, Female Health Worker (FHW), Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer .

Vacancies are posted by Tamil Nadu School Education (TN), Punjab Education Department, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB).

Candidates can check the details below:

Job Number 1: TS Police Recruitment 2022

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is hiring 16000+ Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Firemen, Warder, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor Posts. Candidates can apply from 02 May to 20 May 2022.

Link: TSLPRB TS Police Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out): 16614 Vacancies Available for Constable, SI, Fireman, Warder and Other Posts

Job Number 2: GPSSB Recruitment 2022

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is looking for 3127 Female Health Workers (FHW). Candidates can from 26 April to 10 May 2022.

Link: GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for 3127 Female Health Worker (FHW), Apply Online @gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

Job Number 3: TN School Education Recruitment 2022

Tamil Nadu School Education (TN) is hiring 152 Fellow and Senior Fellow Posts. Candidates can apply online on or before 15 May 2022

Link: TN School Education Recruitment 2022 for 152 Fellow & Senior Fellow, Apply Online @tnschools.gov.in

Job Number 4: MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) is looking to recruit Chief Engineer, Deputy Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer. Candidates can apply offline on or before 17 May 2022.

Link: MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2022 for Engineers @mahagenco.in, Details Here

Job Number 5: Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022

Punjab Education Department has extended the date of submitting the application for the recruitment of Master Cadre Posts. Interested and eligible candidates who have yet submitted their online applications can submit their applications latest by 5 May 2022.

Link: Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended for 4161 vacancies, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com