Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 August 2021: Apply for 700+ Vacancies in IRCON, SAI, WII, NPCIL and others

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 26 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day: Preparing for Government Gobs then you have golden chance to get a job in leading organization of the country...Yes...under Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–26 August 2021, there are more than 700 vacancies have been announced by various organizations including IRCON International Limited, Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and others.



If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced for various posts including Graduate Apprentice, Project Associate and Project Assistant, Vidyut Sahayak (JE/Plant Attendant), Jr Programmer, CS, Instrument Mechanic Posts.

Have a look for all these Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day declared today. You can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

5. Organization: IRCON International Limited

Post Name: Graduate Apprentice

Vacancies: 32

Last Date: 13 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification





4.Organization: Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun

Post Name: Project Associate and Project Assistant

Vacancies: 52

Last Date: 05 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification





3. Organization: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice

Vacancies: 107

Last Date: 13 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification







2. Organization: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL)

Post Name: Vidyut Sahayak (JE/Plant Attendant), Jr Programmer, CS, Instrument Mechanic Posts

Vacancies: 300+

Last Date: 14 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification





1. Organization: Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Post Name: Assistant Coach

Vacancies: 220 Posts

Last Date: 10 October 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification



