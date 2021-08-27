Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 August 2021: 1500+ Vacancies for Assistant Officer, Junior Lineman, Grade 3, Master Cadre and others

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 27 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day : If you are government jobs aspirants with different educational qualification they you have 1500+ government jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–27 August 2021. These jobs are crucial for you released for different government organizations including NTPC Limited, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Oil India Limited, Director Education Department, Punjab and others.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/Class 10/Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade with other eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these 1500+ jobs.

You can check the important dates, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. Have a look for today's Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day declared today by various organizations.



5. Organization: NTPC Limited

Post Name: Medical Specialists & Assistant Officer

Vacancies: 47

Last Date: 2 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification







4. Organization: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Public Prosecutor, Grade-II

Vacancies: 82

Last Date: 24 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification







3. Organization: Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL)

Post Name: Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman)

Vacancies: 398

Last Date: to be announced

Click Here for Complete Notification







2. Organization: Director Education Department, Punjab

Post Name: Master Cadre Posts

Vacancies: 495

Last Date: 3 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification





1. Organization: Oil India Limited

Post Name: Grade 3 Posts

Vacancies: 535

Last Date: 23 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification



