Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 March 2022: 42000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Grade B, Gram Sevak & Other Posts

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 March 2022 Here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 March 2022: More than 42,000 vacancies have been notified in various renowned government organisations. Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 March 2022 carries vacancies in major government organisations like Union Public Service Commission, Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO), Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and Indian Army.

Top 5 Jobs of the Day - UPSC, RBI, BPSC, GPSSB and Indian Army

Graduates and Post Graduates have an opportunity. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation), and Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 April 2022.

The above-mentioned organisations are providing job seekers with an opportunity to be a part of their dream job. Candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for the post and submit their applications as per the post requirements. Candidates are advised to keep a quick check at the top 5 and submit their applications as soon as possible before the last date. Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference. Let's have a look at the latest job openings.