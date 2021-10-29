Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 October - Vacancies in MPSC, Northern Railway, TNMRB, JK Bank & Others

Check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 October Here. Also check qualification, salary, age limit, vacancy break-up, and other details.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 October have come up with the latest government jobs in renowned government organizations like Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, Northern Railway, Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu, Jammu, and Kashmir Bank, and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Today the major job of the day is from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for the post of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer. Candidates holding the qualification of a degree/diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. The candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 2 December 2021. The applications will start from 12 November 2021 onwards. Candidates can check the provided hyperlink for reference.

For Reference:

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online for 113 Vacancies

UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 173 Trainee Vacancies, Apply Online @ upenergy.in

On the other hand, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2021. The candidates can register themselves from today onwards. i.e. 29 October 2021. The last date for submission of the application is 19 November 2021.

For Reference: MPSC Subordinate Services Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 666 Vacancies, Apply Online @mpsc.gov.in

Northern Railway is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident under Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 11 and 12 November 2021.

For Reference: Northern Railway Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT| Walk-In on 11 & 12 Nov

Medical Services Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN MRB) is looking for candidates for recruitment for the post of Skilled Assistant Grade-II (Welder/Electrician Grade - II). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 November 2021.

For Reference: TN MRB Notification 2021 Released for Skilled Assistant Grade 2 Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

The candidates are advised to check the above links for more details like qualification, salary, age limit, vacancy break up before applying.