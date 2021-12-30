Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 30 December 2021: 2400+ Vacancies under renowned org., 10th to postgraduate can apply

Like every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 30 December brings lucrative job opportunities in various government organizations like Madhya Pradesh High Court, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, National Health Mission (NHM), and Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

A total of 2428 vacancies have been notified under the above-mentioned organizations. The candidates willing to apply for the post of Assistant Professor, Lab Technician, Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, and other posts can submit their applications before the last date. No applications will be submitted after the due date. The candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks given below for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others. Let’s have a look at the latest government job opening.

Today, the major job of the day is from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The candidates willing to become a professor have a great opportunity under NIFT. The organization is hiring candidates to fulfill 190 vacancies of Assistant Professor. The last date of submitting the online applications is 31 January 2022 on nift.ac.in.

For Reference: NIFT Recruitment 2022 for 190 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @nift.ac.in

On the other hand, around 730 vacancies have been notified under Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The commission has recently released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode from 30 December to 19 January 2022.

For Reference: APPSC Recruitment 2022 for 730 Executive & Computer Assistant Posts, Apply Online @psc.ap.gov.in

Similarly, around 956 vacancies have been notified under Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. The commission will start the online application process for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 on jssc.nic.in from 15 January 2022 onwards. The candidates will be able to submit their applications for submitting Jharkhand JGGLCCE Exam Application latest by 14 February 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee is 16 February 2022.

For Reference: JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 956 vacancies at jssc.nic.in, Check Application Process Here

Today, The Madhya Pradesh High Court has started the online application process for the post of Civil Judge. The candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 27 January 2022.

For Reference: MP High Court Recruitment 2022 for 123 Civil Judge Posts, Apply Online @mphc.gov.in

Lastly, The National Health Mission is hiring various vacancies in Satara and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 429 vacancies have been notified for the post of Lab Technician, Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, and others. The candidates holding the qualification, experience, and other details can submit applications through the online mode. We have provided the hyperlinks for more details.

For Reference: NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 146 Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts at zpsatara.gov.in

NHM MP Recruitment 2022 for 283 Lab Technician posts; application begins from 1 Jan @sams.co.in

The candidates are advised to keep checking on jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs and other details.

Also Read:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 29 December 2021 - 6000+ Vacancies for 10th Pass, 12th Pass, Graduate in ESIC, DSSSB, Police, SSC, PSC

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 December 2021- 15000+ Vacancies for Teacher, UDC, MTS Steno & Others, 10th pass can apply