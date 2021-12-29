Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 29 December 2021 - 6000+ Vacancies for 10th Pass, 12th Pass, Graduate in ESIC, DSSSB, Police, SSC, PSC

Check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 29 December 2021 by ESIC, SSC, DSSSB, APPSC, and UKSSSC. Check Complete Details Below:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Today, 29 December 2021, there are huge number of vacancies for govt jobs seekers. From 10th passed to Graduates are eligible to apply for the govt jobs notified by ESIC, SSC, DSSSB, APPSC and UKSSSC. Let’s check the brief about these jobs below:

Job Number 1: ESIC Recruitment 2022 for 3827 UDC, MTS and Stenographer.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will recruit 3000+ Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Online Application Link will be available for on month i.e. from 15 January to 15 February 2022. You can check qualifications and other details by clicking on the reference link.

ESIC Recruitment 2021-22 for 3847 UDC, MTS, Steno Posts Across India, Register @esic.nic.in from 15 Jan 2022

Jon Number 2: DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 for 800+ vacancies

Engineers seeking jobs in Delhi can apply online under Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Electrical, Assistant Engineer (AE) for Civil, Electrical, and Section Officer (SO) Electrical from 01 January 2022 to 10 January 2022.

DSSSB JE Recruitment 2022 Notification on 1 Jan @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, 800+ Vacancies Expected for JE, AE, SO Posts

Job Number 3: UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 for Constable and Fireman Posts

Around 1521 vacancies are available for the post of Constable (Male) and Fireman (Male/ Female) under Uttarakhand Police. The recruitment will be done by Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) from 03 Jan 2022.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 for 1521 Constable and Fireman Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in

Job Number 4: APPSC Recruitment 2022 for Graduates

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is looking for Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Posts.

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 730 Jr Assistant cum Computer Assistant & Executive Posts

Job Number 2: SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment for Assistant and Other Posts

Last but not least: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is also hiring graduates through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2021 for various posts. Candidates can fill their applications on or before 23 January 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment: Apply before 23 Jan @ssc.nic.in, Check Exam Details Here

