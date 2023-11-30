Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-30 November 2023: Apply Online for 1350+ Various Jobs @BEL, ICMR NIV, Hindustan Shipyard and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 November brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations including BEL, ICMR NIV, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-30 November 2023: If you are government job aspirants and preparing for different government jobs then you have a golden chance to apply for 1350+ vacancies announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 30 November 2023.

You can apply for these posts which have been released by various leading organisations of the country including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) and others.

One of the major attraction for the today's released jobs is 1100 Village Data Volunteer (VDA) posts announced by thge Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) across the state. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online application for 52 posts including Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Officer and others today.

You can check all the top five jobs notifications on this page and based on eligibility criteria you can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2023: 31 Nursing Tutor

The Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 31 Nursing Tutors posts. The last date to submit the online application form is December 21, 2023.

BEL Recruitment 2023: 52 Various Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)has invited online application for 52 posts including Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer, Project Officer and others. You can check all the details regarding the BEL recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 15, 2023.

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2023: 80 Technician Posts

ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) is recruiting for 80 posts of Technical Assistant and Technician – 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 10, 2023.

HSL Recruitment 2023: 99 Various posts

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) under the Ministry of Defence has released detailed notification for 99 different posts including Manager, Dy. Project Officer, Consultant and other. Candidates having Graduate with 3 Years Bachelor Degree in law with Minimum 60 % marks in qualifying examination with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

MBMA Recruitment 2023: 1100 Village Data Volunteer (VDA) Posts

The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is recruiting for a total of 1100 Village Data Volunteer (VDA) vacancies on a contractual basis. Candidats selected finally for these posts will be posted at the Block Project Management Unit level. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post by submitting their application online on or before 18th December 2023.

