Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 March 2022: Job Opportunity in Income Tax Dept, SBI, Tripura Civil Service & Others

Check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 March 2022 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 March 2022 includes various job opportunities in Central and State Government Organisations. Job seekers can go through the list of Top 5 and submit their applications before the last date of application. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunities.

Today, the major job of the day is from the State Bank of India for Specialist Cadre Officer Post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit SBI Recruitment 2022 Online Applications from today onwards. ie. 4 March 2022 to 31 March 2022. A total of 24 vacancies are to be fulfilled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be based on shortlisting and interviews. Candidates can go through the pasted link to check the eligibility, qualification and other details about the recruitment process.

For Reference: SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for CIO, CTO & Other Posts on sbi.co.in, Selection through Interview

On the other hand, Income Tax is seeking a job for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff through sports quota. Meritorious sportspersons can submit applications through offline mode on or before 18 April 2022. A total of 24 vacancies have been notified.

For Reference: Income Tax Recruitment 2022 against sports quota, Download Application Form @incometaxindia.gov.in

Moreover, those who wish to apply for Steno posts have a great opportunity in Telangana High Court. The court is hiring candidates for Stenographer Grade 3 Posts in the Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service. To apply for the above posts, the candidate must be a resident of Telangana State and must have reading, writing, and speaking knowledge of the local language of the district for which the candidate wants to apply for.

Candidate must be a graduate from the recognized University or Institution; Candidate must have a qualification or knowledge of computers. The candidate should have also passed the Telangana Government Technical Exam in English Typewriting by Higher Grade (45 words/min.) and Telangana Government Technical Exam in English Shorthand Typewriting by Higher Grade (120 words/min).

For Reference: Telangana High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @tshc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Online Process Here

Further, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts including Technical Assistant/Technician (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre), Lab Attendant Gr. II, Medical Record Technician, Cashier, Radiographic Technician Grade-I, and others for deployment in Office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. The last date of submitting the applications is 11 March 2022.

For Reference: BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @becil.com for 86 Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant & Other Posts

Lastly, Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a notification for the conduct of exams of Tripura Civil Service Grade 2 (TCS) and Tripura Police Service Group A (TPS). Job aspirants will be able to submit applications for Tripura TCS TPS Recruitment from 29 March 2022 to 30 April 2022 on tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

For Reference: TPSC Recruitment 2022 for TCS/TPS: Apply for Tripura Civil Service & Police Service from 29 March @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Candidates are advised to keep checking on the jagranjosh.com for the latest government job recruitment notifications, exam and admit card updates.