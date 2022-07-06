Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 July 2022: Chance to Apply for 3800+ Various Jobs @DRDO,Indian Army, NVS, CSL and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 July 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 July 2022: Preparing for government jobs then you have golden chance to apply for 3800+ Various Jobs released today @Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 6 July 2022. These vacancies are available in different organizations including Indian Army HQ Northern Command, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL),Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Workmen,Tradesman Mate, Barber, Chowkidar, Cook, Washerman, Safaiwali/Safaiwala, Ward Sahayika, LDC, Scientist ‘B’, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Principal and others.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.



Job Number 5: Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022

Indian Army, HQ Northern Command has invited application for the 79 posts of Tradesman Mate, Barber, Chowkidar, Cook, Washerman, Safaiwali/Safaiwala, Ward Sahayika, LDC and Messenger in the employment newspaper (02 July to 08 July 2022).

Link: Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022 for 79 Safaiwala, Tradesman, LDC and Other Posts





Job Number 4: CSL Recruitment 2022

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) had invited online application for the 330 Workmen Posts on its official website. Candidates having 12th Pass with ITI certificate in concerned trades can submit applications through the online mode latest by 15 July 2022.

Link: CSL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 330 Workmen Posts @cochinshipyard.in, Check Eligibility





Job Number 3: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022

DRDO RAC has notified for the 630 Scientist ‘B’ and others in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).

Link: DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022 for 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts, Apply Online @rac.gov.in







Job Number 2: C-DAC Recruitment 2022

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 650 Posts of Project Manager, Project Engineer, Project Manager, Programme Manager and others on its official website.

Link: C-DAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 650 Project Engineer and Other Posts@careers.cdac.in





Job Number 1: NVS Recruitment 2022

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited application for the 2200 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Principal Posts. You can check the important dates, Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process, Exam Pattern and Other Details Here.

Link: NVS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2200 TGT, PGT, Principal and Miscellaneous Teacher Posts @navodaya.gov.in



