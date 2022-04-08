Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 April 2022: Around 6000 Vacancies in UPSC, JSSC, KSP & Others, 10th/12th pass can apply

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 April 2022 here. Also check, application procedure, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 April 2022 includes around 6000 Vacancies in various central and state government departments. Candidates seeking government jobs can checklist of Top 5 and apply to the posts as soon as possible. The minimum qualification to apply for the vacancies is 10th/12th passed. Candidates can submit applications according to their qualifications for the concerned post. The details of the vacancies, application, last date, how to apply and other details are given below. Let's have a look at the latest openings.

Huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th pass qualification and seeking an opportunity in Police Department. Karnataka State Police Department has invited 5050 vacancies for the Constable Posts. Candidates can submit applications latest by 30 April 2022. The details of the applications are given below.

Vacancies - 5050

Post Name - Civil Police Constable/Armed Police Constable.

Qualification: 12th passed.

Last Date of Application: 30 April 2022

Mode of Application: Online

A total of 701 vacancies have been notified for Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination. The exam will be conducted through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for JSSC Recruitment 2022 from 12 April 2022 onwards. The link of the application will be provided in the above article in due course of time.

Vacancies - 701

Post Name - Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination

Qualification: as per JSSC norms

Last Date of Application: 12 May

Mode of Application: Online

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Engineer, JTO, Lecturers in various departments. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 28 April 2022.

Vacancies - 10

Post Name - Assistant Engineer, JTO, Lecturers

Qualification: Degree/Post Graduation Degree

Last Date of Application: 28 April 2022

Mode of Application: Online

Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB) has invited applications for the territorial army. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 4 May 2022. A total of 7 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which 6 vacancies are available for Male candidates while 1 is available for female candidates. This opportunity is only available for Ex Armed Forces Commissioned Officers.

Vacancies - 7

Post Name - Officers

Qualification: Graduate of a recognized University.

Last Date of Application: 4 May 2022

Mode of Application: Offline

Headquarters Western Naval Command, Indian Navy is hiring candidates for the recruitment of various Group C Posts such as Fireman, Pharmacist, and Pest Control Worker Posts. Only eligible defense employees can apply for Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2022 within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Vacancies - 126

Post Name - Fireman, Pharmacist, and Pest Control Worker

Qualification: 10th pass

Last Date of Application: 26 April 2022

Mode of Application: Offline