Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ VMC, IGCAR, UKSSSC, Oil India and ECHS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Kalpakkam Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC), OIL India and Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS)
Post Name: Driver, Clerk, Medical Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 61
Last Date: 05 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)
Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 08 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Oil India Limited (OIL)
Post Name: Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 15 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu
Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts
Vacancies: 337
Last Date: 31 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Name: Graduate Assistant, Lab Assistant and Other Posts
Vacancies: 434
Last Date: 18 August 2021