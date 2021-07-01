Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ VMC, IGCAR, UKSSSC, Oil India and ECHS

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 01 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Kalpakkam Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC), OIL India and Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS)

Post Name: Driver, Clerk, Medical Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 05 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 08 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Oil India Limited (OIL)

Post Name: Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 15 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu

Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 337

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Graduate Assistant, Lab Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 434

Last Date: 18 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification