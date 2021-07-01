Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ VMC, IGCAR, UKSSSC, Oil India and ECHS

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 01 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 16:34 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 July 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 July 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Kalpakkam Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC), OIL India and Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS)

Post Name: Driver, Clerk, Medical Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 61

Last Date: 05 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 08 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Oil India Limited (OIL)

Post Name: Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 15 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu

Post Name: Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts

Vacancies: 337

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name: Graduate Assistant, Lab Assistant and Other Posts

Vacancies: 434

Last Date: 18 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

