Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts, Apply @oil-india.com

Oil India is hiring 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator). Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details here.

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification: Oil India has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Oil Indian Jr Assistant Recruitment 2021 from 01 July to 15 August 2021 on official website i.e. oil-india.com.

Candidates can check more details Oil Indian JA Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details below:

Oil Indian Jr Assistant Notification

Oil Indian Jr Assistant Online Application Link

Official Site

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 July 2021 Last Date of Application - 15 August 2021

Oil India Junior Assistant Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) - 120 Posts

SC: 08 ST: 14 OBC(NCL): 32 EWS: 12 UR: 54

Oil India Junior Assistant Salary

GRADE-III (PAY SCALE Rs. 26,600 – 90,000)

Oil India Junior Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks. Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.

Oil India Junior Assistant Age Limit:

General - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years SC/ST - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 Years

Oil India Junior Assistant Selection Process

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others

How to Apply for Oil India Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidate can apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 01 July 2021 to 15 August 2021.

