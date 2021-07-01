Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts, Apply @oil-india.com

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification: Oil India has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Oil Indian Jr Assistant Recruitment 2021 from 01 July to 15 August 2021 on official website i.e. oil-india.com.
Candidates can check more details Oil Indian JA Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details below:
Oil Indian Jr Assistant Notification
Oil Indian Jr Assistant Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 01 July 2021
- Last Date of Application - 15 August 2021
Oil India Junior Assistant Vacancy Details
Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) - 120 Posts
- SC: 08
- ST: 14
- OBC(NCL): 32
- EWS: 12
- UR: 54
Oil India Junior Assistant Salary
GRADE-III (PAY SCALE Rs. 26,600 – 90,000)
Oil India Junior Assistant Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks.
- Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.
Oil India Junior Assistant Age Limit:
- General - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years
- SC/ST - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 Years
Oil India Junior Assistant Selection Process
The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others
How to Apply for Oil India Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidate can apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 01 July 2021 to 15 August 2021.
Oil India Junior Assistant Age Limit:
- General/OBC : Rs. 200/-
- SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee