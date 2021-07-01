Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts, Apply @oil-india.com

Oil India is hiring 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator). Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 11:29 IST
Oil India Recruitment 2021
Oil India Recruitment 2021

Oil India Recruitment 2021 Notification: Oil India has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Oil Indian Jr Assistant Recruitment 2021 from 01 July to 15 August 2021 on official website i.e. oil-india.com.

Candidates can check more details Oil Indian JA Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and other details below:

Oil Indian Jr Assistant Notification

Oil Indian Jr Assistant Online Application Link

Official Site

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Application - 01 July 2021
  2. Last Date of Application - 15 August 2021

Oil India Junior Assistant Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) - 120 Posts

  1. SC: 08
  2. ST: 14
  3. OBC(NCL): 32
  4. EWS: 12
  5. UR: 54

Oil India Junior Assistant Salary

GRADE-III (PAY SCALE Rs. 26,600 – 90,000)

Oil India Junior Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks.
  2. Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.

Oil India Junior Assistant Age Limit:

  1. General - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 30 Years
  2.  SC/ST - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 35 Years
  3. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) - Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 33 Years

Oil India Junior Assistant Selection Process

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others

How to Apply for Oil India Junior Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidate can apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx from 01 July 2021 to 15 August 2021.

Oil India Junior Assistant Age Limit:

  1. General/OBC : Rs. 200/-
  2. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

 

 

FAQ

Will there be online exam for Jr Assistant Posts ?

Yes

What is Oil India Jr Assistant Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced in due course.

What is Oil India Jr Assistant Age Limit for Gen ?

18 to 30 years

What is Oil Indian Jr Assistant Salary ?

Rs. 26,600 – 90,000
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationOil India Recruitment 2021 for 120 Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum Computer Operator) Posts, Apply @oil-india.com
Last Date of SubmissionAug 15, 2021
CityDibrugarh
StateAssam
CountryIndia
Organization Oil India Limited
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 4 =
Post

Comments