UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 400+ Graduate Assistant, Lab Assistant and Other Posts

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Monitoring Assistant, Lab Assistant, Cooperative Supervisor, Photographer, Pharmacist, Chemist, Graduate Assistant

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 00:02 IST
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Monitoring Assistant, Lab Assistant, Cooperative Supervisor, Photographer, Pharmacist, Chemist, Graduate Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can register from 06 July to 18 August on official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Notification Download

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 06 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application : 18 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee: 21 August 2021

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 400+

Monitoring Assistant - 08

Lab. Assistant - 07

Cooperative Supervisor - 02

Environmental Supervisor  - 291

Lab. Assistant - 87

Lab. Assistant - 09

Photographer - 02

Scientific Assistant - 05

Pharmacist - 08

Chemist - 13

Graduate Assistant - 02

How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website from 06 July to 18 August 2021

