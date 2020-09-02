Study at Home
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 September 2020: Apply for 10000+ BEL, OPSC, NHM Rajasthan, IBPS and Tamilnadu Postal Circle

You can check these today's Top 5 Government jobs 2020 declared by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Top 5 Government Jobs Declared today i.e. 02 September 2020 are better opportunities for you with different Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Sep 2, 2020 16:04 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 September 2020

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 September 2020 for 10000+ more than vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), National Health Mission (NHM) Rajasthan, Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) and Tamilnadu Postal Circle Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan

Post Name: Community Health Officer Posts

Vacancies: 6310

Last Date: 16 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Tamilnadu Postal Circle

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 3162

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 1557

Last Date: 23 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Engineer/Officer Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 22 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

