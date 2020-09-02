Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 September 2020: Apply for 10000+ BEL, OPSC, NHM Rajasthan, IBPS and Tamilnadu Postal Circle

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 September 2020 for 10000+ more than vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), National Health Mission (NHM) Rajasthan, Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) and Tamilnadu Postal Circle Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan
Post Name: Community Health Officer Posts
Vacancies: 6310
Last Date: 16 September 2020
4. Organization: Tamilnadu Postal Circle
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 3162
Last Date: 30 September 2020
3. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)
Post Name: Clerk Posts
Vacancies: 1557
Last Date: 23 September 2020
2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts
Vacancies: 210
Last Date: 25 September 2020
1. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
Post Name: Engineer/Officer Posts
Vacancies: 64
Last Date: 22 September 2020