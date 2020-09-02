Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 September 2020: Apply for 10000+ BEL, OPSC, NHM Rajasthan, IBPS and Tamilnadu Postal Circle

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 September 2020 for 10000+ more than vacancies in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), National Health Mission (NHM) Rajasthan, Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) and Tamilnadu Postal Circle Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM), Rajasthan

Post Name: Community Health Officer Posts

Vacancies: 6310

Last Date: 16 September 2020

4. Organization: Tamilnadu Postal Circle

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 3162

Last Date: 30 September 2020

3. Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS)

Post Name: Clerk Posts

Vacancies: 1557

Last Date: 23 September 2020

2. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Executive Engineers Posts

Vacancies: 210

Last Date: 25 September 2020

1. Organization: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Post Name: Engineer/Officer Posts

Vacancies: 64

Last Date: 22 September 2020