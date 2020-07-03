Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–03 July 2020: Apply for 10000+ VVCMC, CSBC Bihar, IBPS, Bihar Police and J&K Bank

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 03 July 2020 for 10000+ more than vacancies in Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Bihar Police and Jammu & Kashmir Bank Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GNM, ANM & Medical Officers for COVID 19 Duty. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 26 July and 31 July 2020.

VVCMC Recruitment 2020 for 150 ANM, GNM and MO Posts

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 454 Lady Constable posts. Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for CSBC Bihar Lady Constable recruitment 2020 Notification on its official website- apply-csbc.com on or befoe 24 July 2020.

CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply for 454 Vacancies @csbc.bih.nic in, Last Date July 24

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the recruitment process for Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Posts. More than 9000 vacancies are available under IBPS RRB 2020. Eligible candidates, who are interested to join RRB (Regional Rural Bank), can apply for IBPS Clerk PO Recruitment through "Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs IX)" on or before 21 July 2020 on IBPS official website i.e. on ibps.in.

IBPS RRB 2020: Apply Online for 9638 Office Assistant & Officer Posts @ibps.in: Download IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Notfication, Check Eligibility, Selection Process

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 551 Sepoy posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CSBC Bihar Sepoy Recruitment 2020 Notification on or before 03 August 2020.

Bihar Police Sepoy Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 551 Posts@csbc.bih.nic.in, Check PDF

Jammu & Kashmir Bank has invited applications for the CRO, CTO, CA and other posts. Eligible persons can apply for Jammu & Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 18 July 2020.