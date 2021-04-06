Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 April 2021: Apply for 3900+ GSPESC, PSSSB, PSTCL, BECIL and SMC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 06 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 April 2021 for more than 3900+ vacancies in Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC), Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)
Post Name: MO, Nurse & Other Posts
Vacancies: 398
Last Date: 09 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)
Post Name: Assistant Lineman (ALM) & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts
Vacancies: 500
Last Date: To be released
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC)
Post Name: Academic Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 600
Last Date: 19 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)
Post Name: PSSSB School Librarian Posts
Vacancies: 750
Last Date: 26 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)
Post Name: UnSkilled, Semi Skilled and Skilled Posts
Vacancies: 1679
Last Date: 20 April 2021