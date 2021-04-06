Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 April 2021: Apply for 3900+ GSPESC, PSSSB, PSTCL, BECIL and SMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 April 2021 for more than 3900+ vacancies in Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC), Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab), Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Post Name: MO, Nurse & Other Posts

Vacancies: 398

Last Date: 09 April 2021

4. Organization: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL)

Post Name: Assistant Lineman (ALM) & Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts

Vacancies: 500

Last Date: To be released

3. Organization: Gujarat State Primary Education Selection Commission (GSPESC)

Post Name: Academic Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 600

Last Date: 19 April 2021

2. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)

Post Name: PSSSB School Librarian Posts

Vacancies: 750

Last Date: 26 April 2021

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL)

Post Name: UnSkilled, Semi Skilled and Skilled Posts

Vacancies: 1679

Last Date: 20 April 2021

