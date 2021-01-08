Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 January 2021: Apply for 600+ MAHA METRO, DRDO GTRE, MP VYAPAM, OMC and CCI
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 08 January 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 January 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA METRO), Defence Research & Development Organization DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited
Post Name: Supervisory Posts
Vacancies: 86
Last Date: 21 January 2021
4. Organization: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd)
Post Name: Foreman & Other Posts
Vacancies: 93
Last Date: 20, 21, 22 January and 08, 09 and 10 February 2021
3. Organization: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)
Post Name: ITI Trade Apprentices Posts
Vacancies: 100
Last Date: 20 January 2021
2. Organization: DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)
Post Name: Graduate, Diploma & ITI Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 150
Last Date: 29 January 2021
1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)
Post Name: ANMTST (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test) Posts
Vacancies: 220
Last Date: 23 January 2021