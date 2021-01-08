Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 January 2021: Apply for 600+ MAHA METRO, DRDO GTRE, MP VYAPAM, OMC and CCI

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 January 2021 for more than 600+ vacancies in Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA METRO), Defence Research & Development Organization DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Post Name: Supervisory Posts

Vacancies: 86

Last Date: 21 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd)

Post Name: Foreman & Other Posts

Vacancies: 93

Last Date: 20, 21, 22 January and 08, 09 and 10 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)

Post Name: ITI Trade Apprentices Posts

Vacancies: 100

Last Date: 20 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: DRDO-Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)

Post Name: Graduate, Diploma & ITI Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 150

Last Date: 29 January 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB)

Post Name: ANMTST (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Training Selection Test) Posts

Vacancies: 220

Last Date: 23 January 2021