Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 March 2021: Apply for 8600+ DSSSB, SVVU, PPSC, NTPC and NHM MP

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 March 2021 for more than 8600+ vacancies in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Tirupati, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) and National Health Mission (NHM) MP Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati

Post Name: Lab Technician Posts

Vacancies: 147

Last Date: 20 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts

Vacancies: 230

Last Date: 10 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)

Post Name: Junior Engineer Civil Posts

Vacancies: 612

Last Date: 27 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name: TGT, Special Educator Primary, JE, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts

Vacancies: 1809

Last Date: 14 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) MP

Post Name: Staff Nurse, ANM and Lab Technician Posts

Vacancies: 5835

Last Date: 20 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification