Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–08 March 2021: Apply for 8600+ DSSSB, SVVU, PPSC, NTPC and NHM MP
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 08 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 08 March 2021 for more than 8600+ vacancies in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Tirupati, Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) and National Health Mission (NHM) MP Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati
Post Name: Lab Technician Posts
Vacancies: 147
Last Date: 20 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist Posts
Vacancies: 230
Last Date: 10 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)
Post Name: Junior Engineer Civil Posts
Vacancies: 612
Last Date: 27 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Post Name: TGT, Special Educator Primary, JE, Jr Steno, PA and Other Posts
Vacancies: 1809
Last Date: 14 April 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: National Health Mission (NHM) MP
Post Name: Staff Nurse, ANM and Lab Technician Posts
Vacancies: 5835
Last Date: 20 March 2021