Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 August 2021: Apply for 6600+ West Bengal Post Office, IAF, Arogya Vibhag, CIL and IDBI Bank

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 August 2021 for more than 6600+ vacancies in West Bengal Post Office, Indian Air Force (IAF), Maharashtra Public Health Department, Coal India Limited (CIL) and IDBI Bank Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Air Force (IAF)
Post Name: Group C Civilian Posts
Vacancies: 282
Last Date: 07 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Coal India Limited (CIL)
Post Name: Management Trainee (MT) Posts
Vacancies: 588
Last Date: 09 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: IDBI Bank
Post Name: Assistant Manager Grade A Posts
Vacancies: 650
Last Date: 22 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: West Bengal Post Office
Post Name: BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 2357
Last Date: 19 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Maharashtra Public Health Department
Post Name: Group C Posts
Vacancies: 2725
Last Date: 20 August 2021