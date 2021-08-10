Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 August 2021: Apply for 6600+ West Bengal Post Office, IAF, Arogya Vibhag, CIL and IDBI Bank

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 August 2021 for more than 6600+ vacancies in West Bengal Post Office, Indian Air Force (IAF), Maharashtra Public Health Department, Coal India Limited (CIL) and IDBI Bank Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Air Force (IAF)

Post Name: Group C Civilian Posts

Vacancies: 282

Last Date: 07 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Coal India Limited (CIL)

Post Name: Management Trainee (MT) Posts

Vacancies: 588

Last Date: 09 September 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: IDBI Bank

Post Name: Assistant Manager Grade A Posts

Vacancies: 650

Last Date: 22 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: West Bengal Post Office

Post Name: BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 2357

Last Date: 19 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Maharashtra Public Health Department

Post Name: Group C Posts

Vacancies: 2725

Last Date: 20 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification