Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 August 2021: Apply for 1800+ ESIC Hyderabad, CSEB Kerala, ESIC Faridabad, RSMSSB and NLC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 August 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Employees State Insurance Corporation Hyderabad, Kerala State Co-Operative Service Examination Board (CSEB), ESIC Medical College & Hospital Faridabad, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 92
Last Date: 16 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation, Hyderabad
Post Name: Faculty, Specialist, Sr. Resident and Jr. Resident Posts
Vacancies: 237
Last Date: 20 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Kerala State Co-Operative Service Examination Board (CSEB)
Post Name: Jr. Clerk, DEO, Cashier, Asst Secretary and Chief Accountant Posts
Vacancies: 249
Last Date: 01 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC)
Post Name: Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 675
Last Date: 30 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)
Post Name: Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts
Vacancies: 629
Last Date: 19 September 2021