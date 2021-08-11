Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 August 2021: Apply for 1800+ ESIC Hyderabad, CSEB Kerala, ESIC Faridabad, RSMSSB and NLC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 11 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 August 2021 for more than 1800+ vacancies in Employees State Insurance Corporation Hyderabad, Kerala State Co-Operative Service Examination Board (CSEB), ESIC Medical College & Hospital Faridabad, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 92

Last Date: 16 August 2021

4. Organization: Employees State Insurance Corporation, Hyderabad

Post Name: Faculty, Specialist, Sr. Resident and Jr. Resident Posts

Vacancies: 237

Last Date: 20 August 2021

3. Organization: Kerala State Co-Operative Service Examination Board (CSEB)

Post Name: Jr. Clerk, DEO, Cashier, Asst Secretary and Chief Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 249

Last Date: 01 September 2021

2. Organization: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLC)

Post Name: Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 675

Last Date: 30 August 2021

1. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name: Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts

Vacancies: 629

Last Date: 19 September 2021

