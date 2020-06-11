Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–11 June 2020: Apply for 95000+ Bihar Education Department, Sainik School Tilaiya, UKSSSC, EESL and Govt of Telangana

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 11 June 2020 for 95000+ more than vacancies in Bihar Education Department, Sainik School Tilaiya, Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Education Department, Bihar is going to start recruitment process for the post of Primary Teacher on 15 June 2020. On 08 June 2020, the department has issued a notice regarding teacher recruitment process according to which the candidates who have passed 18 months D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) or CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) can apply for Bihar Teacher Bharti 2020 from 15 June to 14 July 2020.

Bihar 94000 Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply for Bihar Primary Teacher Posts from 15 June, Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates

Sainik School Tilaiya has invited applications for the Ward Boy, Matron and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 27 June 2020.

Sainik School Tilaiya Recruitment 2020: Apply for 28 Ward Boy, Matron and Other Posts

Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has reopened the online applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, AMIN, Junior Engineer Civil, Overseer, Inspector and Others in various categories against the advertisement no.23/UKSSSC/2020, 24/UKSSSC/2020, 25/UKSSSC/2020. Interested candidates can apply on aforesaid posts through the online mode at ssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020: 1000+ Vacancies for DEO, AMIN, JE, Inspector and Other Posts, Apply Online @ssc.uk.gov.in

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has re-activated the online application link various Middle and Junior Level Position for only those candidates who wish to change/update/withdraw the already submitted application. Candidates who wished to change or update or withdraw their application can visit the official website of EESL eeslindia.org and made the change on or before 10 June 2020 till 23 June 2020. The candidates can also visit the direct application link given below.

EESL Recruitment 2019-20 Application Link Re-Opened for 235 Middle and Junior Level Posts @eeslindia.org, Check EESL Exam & Admit Card Updates

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad, funded by Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India, has invited applications for recruitment of CBSE Teachers to teach CBSE syllabus in 16 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) temporarily. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2020 on tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in from 10 June to 24 June 2020. Retired teachers’ up to the age of 65 years may be engaged subject to their fitness and willingness.