Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 April 2021: Apply for 900+ BECIL, WCL, BPSC, UPRVUNL and RDPR Karnataka
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 April 2021 for more than 900+ vacancies in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) and Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDPR) Karnataka Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)
Post Name: Sr. Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Sr. Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 44
Last Date: 30 April 2021
4. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Audit Officer Posts
Vacancies: 138
Last Date: 15 May 2021
3. Organization: Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDPR), Karnataka
Post Name: Consultant, IT Consultant, District Project Manager, Analyst & Other Posts
Vacancies: 154
Last Date: 28 April 2021
2. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL)
Post Name: Junior Engineer Trainee Posts
Vacancies: 196
Last Date: 05 May 2021
1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)
Post Name: MTS, UDC, Investigator and Other Posts
Vacancies: 463
Last Date: 22 April 2021