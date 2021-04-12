Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 April 2021: Apply for 900+ BECIL, WCL, BPSC, UPRVUNL and RDPR Karnataka

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 12, 2021 14:30 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 April 2021 for more than 900+ vacancies in Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) and Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDPR) Karnataka Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)

Post Name: Sr. Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Sr. Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 44

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Audit Officer Posts

Vacancies: 138

Last Date: 15 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDPR), Karnataka

Post Name: Consultant, IT Consultant, District Project Manager, Analyst & Other Posts

Vacancies: 154

Last Date: 28 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL)

Post Name: Junior Engineer Trainee Posts

Vacancies: 196

Last Date: 05 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Post Name: MTS, UDC, Investigator and Other Posts

Vacancies: 463

Last Date: 22 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

