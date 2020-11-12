Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 November 2020: Apply for 11000+ India Post, Kerala House Guest House, UPPCL, RSMSSB and CSBC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 November 2020 for more than 11000+ vacancies in India Post, Kerala House Guest House, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Kerala House Guest House
Post Name: Bearer, Cook, Sweeper and Other Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 20 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL)
Post Name: Junior Engineer (Trainee) Posts
Vacancies: 212
Last Date: 28 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)
Post Name: Forest Guard and Forester Posts
Vacancies: 1128
Last Date: 08 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: India Post
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts
Vacancies: 1634
Last Date: 11 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
Post Name: Constable Posts
Vacancies: 8415
Last Date: 14 December 2020