Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 November 2020: Apply for 11000+ India Post, Kerala House Guest House, UPPCL, RSMSSB and CSBC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 12 November 2020, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Nov 12, 2020 15:44 IST
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 November 2020 for more than 11000+ vacancies in India Post, Kerala House Guest House, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kerala House Guest House

Post Name: Bearer, Cook, Sweeper and Other Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 20 November 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Trainee) Posts

Vacancies: 212

Last Date: 28 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name: Forest Guard and Forester Posts

Vacancies: 1128

Last Date: 08 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 1634

Last Date: 11 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 8415

Last Date: 14 December 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

