Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 November 2020: Apply for 11000+ India Post, Kerala House Guest House, UPPCL, RSMSSB and CSBC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 November 2020 for more than 11000+ vacancies in India Post, Kerala House Guest House, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Kerala House Guest House

Post Name: Bearer, Cook, Sweeper and Other Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 20 November 2020

4. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL)

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Trainee) Posts

Vacancies: 212

Last Date: 28 December 2020

3. Organization: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Post Name: Forest Guard and Forester Posts

Vacancies: 1128

Last Date: 08 December 2020

2. Organization: India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Vacancies: 1634

Last Date: 11 December 2020

1. Organization: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)

Post Name: Constable Posts

Vacancies: 8415

Last Date: 14 December 2020