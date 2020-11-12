UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 212 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Posts @upenergy.in

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL), Department of Energy, has released a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under E&M cadre. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020 from 04 December to 28 December 2020 on its official website i.e. upenergy.in.However, the last date of offline application is 30 December 2020

More details on UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020 are available below in this article:

UPPCL Important Dates

Starting Date of submission of Online Application - 04 December 2020

Closing Date of submission of Online Application - 28 December 2020

Last Date of Offline Fee Submission - 30 December 2020

Tentative Date of Test - First week of February 2021

UPPCL JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Trainee) - 212 Posts

Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electrical - 191 Posts

Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electronics/ Tele Communication - 21 Posts

UPPCL JE Salary:

Pay Matrix Level 7, Rs. 44,900/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPCL JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must produce a certificate from the head of the institution from which he passed out or from a gazzated officer a Uttar Pradesh that he can read and write Hindi in the Devnagri Script

Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical)

3 years diploma in Electrical Engineering by Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh – or a Diploma recognized by the state government.

3 Years All India Diploma Examination in Electrical Engineering conducted by AICTE

Diploma Exam in Electrical Engineering from any Indian University

Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics/Tele Communication)

3 years diploma in Electronics/ Tele Communication Engineering by Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh – or a Diploma recognized by the state government.

3 Years All India Diploma Examination in Electronics/ Tele Communication Engineering conducted by AICTE

Diploma Exam in Electronics/ Tele Communication Engineering from any Indian University

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPPCL JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Written Exam (CBT) followed by Document Verification

How to Apply for UPPCL JE Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested persons can apply for the posts on official website upenergy.in from 04 December to 28 December 2020

UPPCL Application Fee:

For General/OBC/Other States’ Candidates - Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ST - Rs. 700/-

or Physically Handicap (Only Processing Charges): Rs.10/-

For Other All Categories: Rs. 1000/-

UPPCL JE Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to active on 4 Dec

Official Website