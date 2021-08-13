Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 August 2021: Apply for 3700+ Rajasthan LSG, IOCL, IGIMS, CRPF and TN Health Department

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 13 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 August 2021 for more than 3700+ vacancies in Dept of Local Self Govt Rajasthan, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Patna, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna

Post Name: Jr. Resident, Sr. Resident and Tutor Posts

Vacancies: 124

Last Date: 03 September 2021

4. Organization: Dept of Local Self Govt Rajasthan

Post Name: Assistant Town Planner and Senior Draftsman Posts

Vacancies: 128

Last Date: 25 August 2021

3. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts

Vacancies: 480

Last Date: 28 August 2021

2. Organization: Government of Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy

Post Name: Therapeutic Assistant and Dispenser Posts

Vacancies: 555

Last Date: 25 August 2021

1. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Post Name: Paramedical Posts

Vacancies: 2439

Last Date: 13 September 2021

