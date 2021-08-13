Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 August 2021: Apply for 3700+ Rajasthan LSG, IOCL, IGIMS, CRPF and TN Health Department

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 August 2021 for more than 3700+ vacancies in Dept of Local Self Govt Rajasthan, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Patna, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna
Post Name: Jr. Resident, Sr. Resident and Tutor Posts
Vacancies: 124
Last Date: 03 September 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Dept of Local Self Govt Rajasthan
Post Name: Assistant Town Planner and Senior Draftsman Posts
Vacancies: 128
Last Date: 25 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Post Name: Trade Apprentice Posts
Vacancies: 480
Last Date: 28 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Government of Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy
Post Name: Therapeutic Assistant and Dispenser Posts
Vacancies: 555
Last Date: 25 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Post Name: Paramedical Posts
Vacancies: 2439
Last Date: 13 September 2021