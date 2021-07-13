Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ DHFW Punjab, DGAFMS, Northern Railway, WDCW Telangana and MC Chandigarh

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 13 July 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Northern Railway, Department of Women Development & Child Welfare and Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Northern Railway

Post Name: Senior Resident Posts

Vacancies: 30

Last Date: 27 and 28 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS)

Post Name: Group C Posts

Vacancies: 89

Last Date: 09 August 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana

Post Name: Mini AWT, AWH & Other Posts

Vacancies: 135

Last Date: 15 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh

Post Name: Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts

Vacancies: 279

Last Date: 30 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab

Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts

Vacancies: 481

Last Date: 31 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification