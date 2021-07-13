Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–13 July 2021: Apply for 1000+ DHFW Punjab, DGAFMS, Northern Railway, WDCW Telangana and MC Chandigarh

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 13 July 2021 for more than 1000+ vacancies in Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) Punjab, Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Northern Railway, Department of Women Development & Child Welfare and Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Northern Railway
Post Name: Senior Resident Posts
Vacancies: 30
Last Date: 27 and 28 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS)
Post Name: Group C Posts
Vacancies: 89
Last Date: 09 August 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana
Post Name: Mini AWT, AWH & Other Posts
Vacancies: 135
Last Date: 15 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh
Post Name: Fireman, Station Fire Officer & Driver Posts
Vacancies: 279
Last Date: 30 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Punjab
Post Name: Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts
Vacancies: 481
Last Date: 31 July 2021